MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNEOVA Holdings Limited (“INNEOVA Holdings”,“INNEOVA” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: INEO) today announced that the Company's shareholders approved, at the Company's annual general meeting held on September 3, 2026, that the authorized, issued, and outstanding shares of the Company be consolidated on a 5-for-1 ratio, with the marketplace effective date of November 27, 2026.

The objective of the share consolidation is to ensure the Company maintains compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and maintain its listing on Nasdaq.

Beginning with the opening of trading on November 27, 2026, the Company's Class A ordinary shares will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis, under the same symbol“INEO” but under a new CUSIP number, G7776G112.

As a result of the share consolidation, every 5 ordinary shares outstanding will automatically be combined and converted into one issued and outstanding ordinary share without any action on the part of the shareholders. The number of issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company will be correspondingly reduced from 16,770,624 to approximately 3,354,125, subject to adjustment for rounding. No fractional shares will be issued to any shareholders in connection with the share consolidation, and each shareholder will be entitled to receive one share of the Company in lieu of the fractional share of that class that would have resulted from the share consolidation.

About INNEOVA Holdings Limited

INNEOVA Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: INEO,“INNEOVA Holdings”) is a leading Singapore-based provider of high-quality Original Equipment Manufacturer (“OEM”), third-party branded and in-house branded replacement parts for motor vehicles and non-vehicle combustion engines and system lifecycle analysis and engineering services for infrastructure and mobility platforms.

INNEOVA Automotive Division: We provide an extensive range of genuine OEM and aftermarket parts for passenger vehicles, trucks, and buses. Our offerings include parts from manufacturers' brands, trusted third-party labels, and our in-house brands.

INNEOVA Industrial Division: Catering to industries like construction, marine, power generation, mining, and transportation, we offer specialized spare parts focusing on filtration systems, lubricants, batteries, and internal combustion engine components.

INNEOVA Engineering Division: We provide system lifecycle analysis and engineering services for infrastructure and mobility platforms to generate innovative and sustainable solutions for maximum uptime and optimal total cost of ownership for our customers. Driven by uptime, delivered through expertise.

Our unwavering commitment to quality ensures customers experience maximum uptime, enhanced performance, and reduced total cost of ownership throughout the lifecycle of their machines. For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident,”“potential,”“continue,” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the Company's expectations regarding the implementation and timing of the share consolidation, and its effect on the Company's compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, contain forward-looking statements. INNEOVA may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about INNEOVA's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to satisfy applicable legal, regulatory and Nasdaq requirements in connection with the share consolidation; the implementation and timing of the share consolidation; the Company's ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; changes in applicable laws, regulations or listing requirements and general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the other markets in which the Company operates; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investors are advised to refer to the Company's filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission when making investment decisions, which are available for review at .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

INNEOVA Holdings Limited

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: ...

Company contacts:

Ivy Lee / Jamie Neo

INNEOVA Holdings Limited

Tel: +65 6383 7540

Email: ...