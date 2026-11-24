MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBDI Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: JBDI) (the“” and, together with its subsidiaries, the“”) today announced the appointment of Mr. Liang Zhao Rong (“”) as Chief Executive Officer and chairman of the board of directors of the Company (the“”), and Mr. Fan Hoi Kit (“”) as Chief Financial Officer and an executive director. These appointments are effective November 24, 2026.

Mr. Liang succeeds Mr. Lim Chwee Poh (“ Mr. Lim”) as Chief Executive Officer and chairman of the Board. Mr. Liang, who served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer from October 2022 until his appointment as Chief Executive Officer and has served as an executive director since October 2022, will continue to serve on the Board. Mr. Fan succeeds Mr. Liang as Chief Financial Officer and joins the Board as an executive director.

Mr. Lim's resignation as Chief Executive Officer and an executive director is also effective November 24, 2026. He is stepping down to devote more time to his family and other business commitments. He has confirmed that his resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the Company. The Board thanks Mr. Lim for his longstanding service and contributions to JBDI.

“I am pleased to take on the CEO role and look forward to working with Mr. Fan and our colleagues across the Group,” said Mr. Liang.“Mr. Fan's experience in international audits, financial reporting assurance and internal controls will strengthen our finance function as we manage the Group's businesses.”

About Liang Zhao Rong

Mr. Liang joined the Group in 2016 as finance and administration manager. He served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer from October 2022 until November 24, 2026, and has served as an executive director since October 2022. In his previous role as Chief Financial Officer, he was responsible for the Group's accounts and budgets, administration and human resources. Before joining the Group, he worked in finance at Amanresorts International Pte. Ltd. from 2013 to 2016 and in accounting at XMH Holdings Ltd from 2010 to 2013. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from the University of London and is a member of CPA Australia.

About Fan Hoi Kit

Mr. Fan brings 17 years of experience in audit, financial reporting assurance and corporate governance. From November 2022 to September 2026, he served as Head of Group Internal Audit at Spinnrtech Limited in London, where he established and led a team across multiple regions. He previously held Audit Manager roles at PwC in London and Hong Kong and at KPMG in London. His experience also includes international group audits, listed companies, financial controls, acquisition due diligence and IPO audit engagements.

Mr. Fan is a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a Certified Public Accountant with the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a Master of Science in Professional Accounting and Corporate Governance from City University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Computing from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

About JBDI Holdings Limited

Based in Singapore, JBDI Holdings Limited operates through subsidiaries in container reconditioning and digital technology. Its container business supplies reconditioned and new drums and related containers and provides associated services. In November 2026, JBDI acquired Glorian Capital Ltd, whose London-based subsidiary, Flicknmix Ltd, develops and operates ZYMIX, an AI-native social networking and digital lifestyle platform. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements about the leadership transition and the expected contributions of the Company's management team. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to manage the transition and execute its business plans. Actual results may differ materially. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact

LIANG Zhao Rong

Tel: +65 6861 4150

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