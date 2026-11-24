MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collaboration will bring together Quantum X Labs' expertise in quantum technologies with Elbit Systems' advanced defense technology capabilities

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gix Internet Ltd. (Nasdaq: GIXI; TASE: GIX) (“Gix” or the“Company”), a dual-listed technology company, today announced that Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) (“Quantum X Labs” or“QXL”), in which Gix holds approximately 13% (2,818,585 shares), has signed a joint R&D program development agreement with Elbit Systems, a leading global defense technology company, to jointly develop technological solutions and explore potential commercial opportunities.

The agreement establishes a collaborative development framework combining Quantum X Labs' proprietary quantum technology expertise with Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber, who has extensive experience in the development and integration of advanced technological systems for demanding operational environments. Under the agreement, Quantum X Labs will contribute its technological capabilities and expertise, while Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber will bring its advanced capabilities in complex systems integration and defense technologies.

The collaboration is intended to explore the potential of integrating these complementary capabilities into an advanced technological framework, with the objective of supporting future developments in secure applications requiring sophisticated technological integration.

The integration of these technological fields presents potential opportunities for the development of advanced systems addressing future requirements for precision, resilience and secure information exchange.

The joint R&D agreement with Elbit Systems represents a further step in QXL's strategy to collaborate with established industry leaders in translating its quantum technologies into potential real-world applications. Elbit Systems brings extensive experience in integrating complex technologies into advanced defense systems.

The agreement aligns with Quantum X Labs' strategy of accelerating the development and potential commercialization of its quantum technology portfolio through collaboration with established industrial and technology partners. By combining its proprietary quantum research and development capabilities with the engineering and systems integration expertise of leading industry participants, Quantum X Labs aims to advance technologies beyond laboratory development and toward potential practical applications.

Quantum X Labs views the collaboration with Elbit Systems as an important step in expanding its engagement with the defense and advanced technology sectors, where the demand for such quantum technology continues to evolve.

The development activities will be conducted in accordance with the terms of the agreement, with specific technical details remaining confidential .

About Gix Internet Ltd.

Gix Internet Ltd. is a technology company that is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol GIXI and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol GIX. Its operating focus is deliverz.ai, a wholly-owned company that develops an AI-powered management and orchestration layer for robots, people and autonomous systems, commercially proven today in hospital logistics. The platform combines management software with autonomous mobile robots and human couriers to schedule and assign internal deliveries in real time - by location, priority and availability - from a central operations system. It is built for last-mile movement inside complex, high-traffic facilities such as hospitals, is in commercial use at Sheba Medical Center, and is being introduced to U.S. healthcare organizations. Gix's broader strategy is to extend the same management architecture to additional autonomous systems and complex physical operating environments. Gix also holds a strategic minority stake in Quantum X Labs Inc., a separately listed company. For more information, visit .

About Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit

About deliverz.ai

deliverz.ai is defining the future of healthcare logistics automation with an end-to-end, AI-powered orchestration platform that unifies autonomous robots, human transport teams, and hospital workflows into a single intelligent system. Robot-agnostic and built to scale, deliverz.ai automates and optimizes logistics across any workflow and within any environment, increasing throughput, reducing costs, and improving both patient and staff experience. Delivered through a flexible Software as a Service (SaaS) and Robotics as a Service (RaaS) model, deliverz.ai provides the intelligent logistics backbone for hospitals, making operations smarter, faster, and patient-centered. For more information, visit deliverz.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gix's strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“seek,”“will,”“consider,”“likely,”“assume,”“estimate,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“do not believe,”“aim,”“predict,”“plan,”“project,”“continue,”“potential,”“guidance,”“objective,”“outlook,”“trends,”“future,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“target,”“on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses QXL's collaboration with Elbit Systems, the potential development and integration of QXL's quantum technologies into advanced technological systems, the potential applications and commercialization of such technologies, and QXL's strategy of collaborating with established industrial and technology partners. There can be no assurance that the collaboration will result in the development or commercialization of any products or technologies or that any benefit realized by QXL will result in any corresponding benefit to the Company or the value of its investment in QXL. There can be no assurance that any benefit realized by QXL will result in any corresponding benefit to the Company or the value of its investment in QXL. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's registration statement on Form 20-F (File No. 001-43362), as amended, as filed with the SEC on June 18, 2026, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. For a description of risks affecting QXL, reference is made to QXL's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Gix is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

...