Toobit Spotlights AI Tools For Crypto Traders
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, is reinforcing its AI-first trading strategy through a range of tools supporting market analysis, trading opportunity discovery, strategy planning, and automation.
The tools include SmartK, AI Trading Assistant, AI Agent Trade Kit, and trading bots, offering traders different ways to incorporate AI-assisted analysis and automation into their trading activities.
The suite covers four key capabilities:
- SmartK: A charting mode on Toobit Futures featuring five Toobit-developed indicators for market direction, entry conditions, multi-timeframe positioning, volume-price analysis, and momentum. Traders can use the indicators alongside charting tools to evaluate market conditions and plan trades. AI Trading Assistant: Combines AI crypto market analysis with AI trading opportunities, providing directional insights, potential entry zones, take-profit targets, and stop-loss levels for scalp and swing trading. AI Agent Trade Kit Trading bots
These capabilities support different trading preferences, from traders who rely on technical analysis and AI-generated insights to those seeking systematic or automated execution. By offering tools for both hands-on decision-making and automated trading workflows, Toobit continues to reinforce its AI-first approach to crypto trading.
The growing use of AI among individual investors reflects increasing interest in AI-assisted market research and investment decisions. According to an April 2026 survey by Investing.com, 62% of 938 surveyed US retail investors have used AI tools to inform investment decisions. Among respondents who have experimented with AI, 62.4% use it to research assets, while 34.4% use it to generate trading ideas.
About Toobit
Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.
For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram
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