These capabilities support different trading preferences, from traders who rely on technical analysis and AI-generated insights to those seeking systematic or automated execution. By offering tools for both hands-on decision-making and automated trading workflows, Toobit continues to reinforce its AI-first approach to crypto trading.

The growing use of AI among individual investors reflects increasing interest in AI-assisted market research and investment decisions. According to an April 2026 survey by Investing.com, 62% of 938 surveyed US retail investors have used AI tools to inform investment decisions. Among respondents who have experimented with AI, 62.4% use it to research assets, while 34.4% use it to generate trading ideas.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

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