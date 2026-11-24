Eden Gordon Media & the Airpower Foundation champion the voices of our active duty military, veterans, and their families.

"Let them know there's a place for them at your table.”

*STATEMENT* Empty Seats at the Holiday Table Bring Military Mental Health Into Focus

- Melissa Kithas, Executive Director, the Airpower Foundation WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Airpower Foundation, a nationally recognized organization serving this nation for more than 27 years, spotlights the empty seats at the holiday table this season. An empty seat at the holiday table can mean a loved one is deployed far from home. For a family grieving a loss to suicide, it can be a painful reminder of someone they wish were still here. And even when every seat is filled, a service member or veteran living with depression, isolation, or the invisible wounds of service can still feel alone.Melissa Kithas, Executive Director, stated,“At the Airpower Foundation, our mission is to serve past, present, and future members of our military and their families. Honoring their service means showing up during the holidays and throughout the year. That can mean supporting a family through deployment, helping a veteran find meaningful work, or making time to listen when someone is struggling."“Our responsibility continues long after the uniform comes off. The mission after the mission is to make sure our veterans know they are remembered, still have a purpose, and have someone to turn to on their hardest days. That starts with connection. It can begin with another veteran pulling up a chair, a conversation around a campfire, a morning on a trail, or time spent working with an animal alongside people who understand."“This holiday season, reach out to someone who may be spending it alone. Make the call, extend the invitation, and check in again after the holidays. Let them know there's a place for them at your table.”The Airpower Foundation and US Army Veteran Gabriel Kanawite Jr. spotlight mental health and suicide awareness and prevention.Gabriel recounts his two suicide attempts in 2002 and 2003 after returning from Afghanistan and Iraq. Both times he pulled the trigger, but the weapon failed to fire despite the firing pin striking the primer. He describes the fuel and drug-induced guilt, shame, survivor's guilt, nightmares, flashbacks, and the overwhelming quiet that becomes too loud. The next morning, the same weapons fired perfectly, leading to a recognition of God's sovereignty.Gabriel explains how he began walking in 2015 to raise awareness for the 22 veterans who take their lives each day. He walked the same bridge in Rockwall, Texas, every 22nd of the month for three years, eventually helping rename it Heroes Memorial Bridge. After losing both brothers to suicide in 2019, the walk became even more personal. He now walks six days a week in full gear near his home in Garland, Texas, and shares stories of citizens and law enforcement who thank him for bringing visibility to the issue.

Eden Hill

Eden Gordon Media, LLC

+1 202-714-6014

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

*STATEMENT* Empty Seats at the Holiday Table Bring Military Mental Health Into Focus News Provided By Eden Gordon Media, LLC November 24, 2026, 11:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.