FutureGrail hosted its November watch auction with live bidding in Singapore and online

The company hosted its inaugural live in-person auction, selling all lots including a Patek Philippe 2526P, which realised a record USD 1,347,500

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FutureGrail, the auction house for exceptional timepieces, has completed its first live in-person session, posting more than USD 8.6 million over just 77 lots.

All lots were sold, marking a 'white-glove' moment for the watch specialists. The live event was held at the Artyzen Hotel in Singapore and drew hundreds of visitors across the previews and live sessions. Thousands more tuned in online, from around the world, to the auction's live stream.

The feature of the night, a 1954 Patek Philippe 2526P Serpico Y Laino – the only known first-series example of the reference in platinum – achieved a new record benchmark realising USD 1,347,500.

Ali Nael, Founder and CEO of FutureGrail said,“This is a huge achievement for an auction business that is only a few years old – we are already competing against houses that have been around for decades. We have focused on bringing high-quality watches to our sales and are privileged that the biggest collectors in the world are choosing to auction and buy their timepieces with us.”

The auction was held in Singapore during one of the most important watch weeks. Other highlights from FutureGrail's session included:

A 1950 Patek Philippe Ref. 1463R 'Tasti Tondi', which exceeded all estimates realising a value of USD 682,000

A 2004 F.P. Journe Octa Calendrier 'Brass Movement', which realised USD 594,000

A 1996 Urban Jürgensen Ref.2 'No.000' which achieved USD 407,000

A 1980 Audemars Piguet Diamond-Set, 18-carat yellow gold pocket watch, completed at USD 115,500 – which was more than double the high-end estimate

In total, ten of the 77 lots hammered above their highest estimates, marking a significant achievement for their consignors.

Over the past 12 months, FutureGrail has grown from its origins in Singapore, to the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland. FutureGrail was established by one of the world's most active watch collectors, Ali Nael, and in addition to its auctions also has a world-class watch museum in Singapore, hosts live events in collaboration with luxury brands, and brings watch previews to horology communities around the globe.

futuregrail

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About FutureGrail

FutureGrail is the premier destination for discerning collectors of luxury watches. It offers a cutting-edge, secure online auction platform with competitive buyer and seller premiums. With a team of experts hailing from diverse backgrounds in horology, clients receive unparalleled service, expert authentication and guidance on the latest market trends. FutureGrail provides a range of services including auctions and private sales for buying and selling timepieces, authentication and valuation services, secure shipping and storage options, digitization, curation and advisory, collections management, and asset fractionalization.

Jonathan Ivan-Duke

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FutureGrail Celebrates 'White-Glove' Watch Auction in Singapore Realising Over USD 8.6 million News Provided By FutureGrail November 24, 2026, 11:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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