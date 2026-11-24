MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' was further strengthened with the addition of 'Sabka Vishwas' and 'Sabka Prayas', emphasising inclusive development alongside the preservation of India's cultural heritage.

Speaking to IANS at the International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Meghwal said the Prime Minister had also given the country the message of pursuing rapid development while preserving its rich heritage.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', 'Sabka Vishwas' and 'Sabka Prayas' were also added to it. Along with this mantra, he gave another message that we must pursue rapid development while also preserving our heritage. That is why the vision is 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'. We are moving forward with this vision, and today, at the Rajasthan Pavilion at the International Trade Fair, you can see that the entire pavilion has been designed around this theme," the Union Minister added.

Congratulating the Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation officials for the pavilion's design and presentation, Meghwal said artisans, craftsmen and people associated with the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector had displayed their products and were also selling them.

He added that the pavilion also showcased emerging technologies, including renewable energy, which would play an important role in the coming years.

"Students visiting the pavilion learn from these displays and are encouraged to develop a scientific temperament. This is about development as well as heritage," he told IANS.

Speaking about the participation of women entrepreneurs, Meghwal said the concept of 'Lakhpati Didis' had emerged and expanded rapidly across the country through Self-Help Groups (SHGs), with women increasingly taking up small-scale manufacturing and entrepreneurship.

He added that the International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam provided an important platform for these women to showcase and sell their products.

"Many women's Self-Help Groups also come here because there is considerable demand for their products. However, there are limited stalls, and many times we are unable to accommodate everyone despite the demand," he said, adding that several women entrepreneurs had participated in the fair.