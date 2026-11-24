MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The Centre's Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying will celebrate National Milk Day 2026 on Thursday at Bapu Sabhagar, Patna, in Bihar.

The celebration will be graced by the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, as the Chief Guest, while Bihar Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Choudhary will also be present, along with other dignitaries.

On the occasion, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh will inaugurate several important dairy infrastructure projects under the National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD).

These include the distribution of Data Processing and Milk Collection Units sanctioned for Dairy Cooperative Societies; dedication of Mineral Mixture Plants at VPMU, Patna and TIMUL, Muzaffarpur; and dedication of the Effluent Treatment Plant at Mithila Milk Union, Samastipur. These initiatives will strengthen milk procurement, quality testing, animal nutrition and environmentally sustainable dairy operations.

The event will also witness the dedication to the nation of Namaste India's 2 LLPD (2 lakh litres per day) Milk Processing Plants at Sikandarpur, Bihta, Patna, established with assistance under the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund.

In addition, certificates will be distributed for Veterinary Medicine Sales Centres sanctioned under the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme, which will further strengthen access to veterinary healthcare services.

A number of significant initiatives will also be launched during the celebration. These include Standard Operating Procedures for Rating and Grading of Dairy Cooperatives and Milk Producer Organisations, and an Online Application Web Portal for the rating and grading process. These initiatives are aimed at strengthening institutional capacity, promoting transparency and improving the performance of dairy cooperatives and producer organisations.

The Climate-Resilient Roadmap for India's Livestock and Dairy Sector towards Viksit Bharat @2047 will also be launched, outlining a strategic approach to building a productive, sustainable and climate-resilient livestock and dairy sector.

The Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics (BAHS) 2026 will also be released during the event. The publication presents comprehensive data on the livestock sector based on the Integrated Sample Survey conducted for the period from 1 March 2025 to 28 February 2026.

The occasion will also mark the launch of Sudha Brand Makhana Kheer and Rabri and the distribution of Sudha brand sales outlet keys, aimed at promoting value-added dairy products and expanding market access for dairy products.

The minister will also confer the prestigious National Gopal Ratna Awards 2026, among the highest national recognitions in the livestock and dairy sector. The awards recognise outstanding contributions towards the promotion and conservation of indigenous cattle and buffalo breeds, strengthening dairy development and enhancing livestock productivity.

National Milk Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Verghese Kurien, the Father of the White Revolution in India, and recognises his invaluable contribution to transforming India into the world's largest milk producer.