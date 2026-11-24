MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday revived their alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, ending a six-year separation, with leaders of both parties describing the partnership as an effort to address the state's economic and social challenges.

The announcement, made on the occasion of the 557th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev, brings together the former allies who parted ways in September 2020 over the Centre's now-repealed farm laws.

Speaking to IANS, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as his concern for Punjab and its people.

He said the Akali Dal would have the larger share in the alliance and that an Akali Dal leader would be the Chief Minister if the NDA alliance formed the government in Punjab.

Sirsa added that the partnership was important for protecting agriculture, addressing the concerns of young people and traders, tackling drug addiction and gangsterism, and working towards making Punjab debt-free.

Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon said the alliance had been formed at an important time for Punjab, which, according to him, was facing serious financial and law-and-order challenges.

"Today is a very auspicious day; it is the day of Gurpurab. Today, the alliance has taken place. This alliance has been formed very well for Punjab," Dhillon added.

He alleged that farmers, young people, traders and other sections of society were facing difficulties, adding that the BJP and SAD would contest all 117 Assembly seats together.

Senior BJP leader Tikshan Sood said people in Punjab had been anticipating the reunion of the two parties.

He recalled their previous three terms in government and claimed that the alliance had contributed to Punjab's development, prosperity and social harmony.

Sood added that the partnership had a long history and expressed confidence that people would extend their support to the reunited alliance, as they had in the past.

Former MP and Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra also welcomed the development, saying it would provide an opportunity to challenge the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.

He accused the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government of failing to address the state's concerns and alleged that decisions affecting Punjab were being influenced by people who had little connection with the state.

The BJP and SAD had maintained a long-standing political partnership before their separation in 2020 over the three farm laws, which were subsequently repealed by the Centre.

The alliance's revival brings the two parties together once again as they prepare to challenge the AAP and the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections.