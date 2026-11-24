MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The Adani Foundation has supported the accessibility of all 78 episodes of Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series Ramayan on streaming platform NobaFlix, enabling blind and low-vision audiences to experience the show with audio descriptions, it was announced on Tuesday.

The initiative, undertaken by the No Barrier Foundation, aims to make culturally significant content more inclusive and accessible for persons with visual impairments.

The entire series is being offered free of charge to verified users with visual impairments on the NobaFlix platform.

The initiative traces its origins to XL Cinema's appearance on Shark Tank India in March 2025, where the organisation showcased its efforts to make films and entertainment accessible to visually impaired audiences.

The presentation drew the attention of Jeet Adani, Director of the Adani Group, whose support helped fund the Ramayan accessibility project.

"Timeless stories like Ramayan are an important part of our cultural heritage and should be accessible to everyone. With audio description, people with visual impairments can experience the story and its visual details in a way that works for them," Jeet Adani said, adding that the Adani Foundation was pleased to support the effort to make the entire series accessible.

"I am glad that the Adani Foundation's support has helped make the entire series accessible on NobaFlix,” Jeet Adani added.

Founded by National Award recipient Dipti Prasad, the No Barrier Foundation works to improve access to entertainment for people with visual impairments.

Prasad is also the co-founder of XL Cinema. Through NobaFlix, the organisation offers more than 550 accessible titles, serves over 20,000 verified users and has partnered with over 50 non-governmental organisations, institutions and influencers.

Prasad said audio description allows viewers to understand visual cues such as facial expressions, gestures and key actions without relying on others for explanations.

She noted that making all 78 episodes of Ramayan accessible would enable blind and low-vision audiences to experience the beloved series independently and enjoy it with their families.