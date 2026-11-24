MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday urged Aavin to withdraw a 140 per cent increase in the monthly rent for 213 milk parlours in Chennai and its suburbs, saying the second hike this year put the livelihoods of small traders at risk.

In a statement, Ramadoss said the latest revision raised the monthly rent, including GST, from Rs 4,130 to Rs 9,912.

Operators would have to find an additional Rs 5,782 every month to run outlets on land owned by Aavin or local bodies, he said. For a trader who paid Rs 2,000 a month before the first revision in March, the two increases together have taken the rent to nearly five times the original amount, he said.

The same operator would now pay Rs 7,912 more each month, a cumulative increase of about 400 per cent. Ramadoss said the first revision followed an order issued on March 3 under the previous DMK government.

Until then, operators had paid between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 a month. The March order introduced monthly rates of Rs 4,130, Rs 5,900 and Rs 8,260, with increases of up to 230 per cent, he said.

According to Ramadoss, operators were already struggling to meet the revised rates when Aavin announced the second increase.

He said the commission they earned on milk sales left them little room to absorb another rise in the cost of keeping their outlets open. Milk accounted for most of the business at these parlours, he said.

Customers bought other Aavin products in much smaller quantities, and those sales brought in little additional income. Given the modest commission Aavin paid its retailers, he said it was unfair to take away much of what they earned through higher rent.

Ramadoss said many of the traders had opened parlours because they had little capital and no other means of earning a living. They could scarcely afford to invest even a few tens of thousands of rupees in a business, he said.

Women, including widows, and persons with disabilities were among those who depended on the outlets, he said.

Citing Aavin's responsibility to serve the public, Ramadoss called on it to reverse the latest increase immediately so that traders could continue selling milk in the neighbourhoods they served.