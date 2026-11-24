MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Pakistan has been employing every possible tactic to gain an advantage over India. Its desperation has intensified since Operation Sindoor, during which the Indian armed forces dealt severe blows to its key terror proxies, the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Following Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, attempts have been made to intensify terrorist activities in India. The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has reportedly taken direct control of the three terror outfits and brought them under a unified command structure to coordinate their operations.

Intelligence agencies have flagged concerns about the rising espionage activity that the ISI is involved in against India.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the ISI's espionage racket focused more on Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi.

“Although attempts to carry out espionage activities continue in different parts of the country, fresh intelligence inputs indicate that military installations in West Bengal are now a major focus,” the official said.

Between August and November this year, five arrests have been made, and preliminary investigations reveal that they are the ISI's assets.

In August, three persons were arrested in Dinhata over suspected ISI links. The probe against them is focused on the alleged procurement of SIM cards and attempts to circulate fake currency.

The arrests in November this year point directly to espionage activity where the brief was to gather sensitive information relating to the Indian military.

Ashraful Alam, who was arrested near Bagdogra airport in Siliguri, West Bengal, allegedly posed as a beggar to gather sensitive information. Following his arrest, he identified himself as a former Bangladeshi intelligence official and revealed that he had illegally entered India by crossing the Mahananda River.

The investigators are ascertaining the extent of information he had been able to gather and pass on to the ISI.

Mohammad Selim Hossain, who was also arrested in November, is suspected to have conducted reconnaissance near the Bagdora and Hasimara military airbases. He is allegedly linked to a Pakistani diplomat in Dhaka.

An official said that there is a clear pattern that has emerged, and that is the ISI has widened its area of operations beyond Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and other places that house military installations.

“The ISI is looking to gather information from all parts of the country, and the focus is entirely on the Indian military,” the official said.

Pakistan is particularly keen on gathering detailed information about the Indian Air Force as part of a two-pronged strategy. The intelligence it seeks to collect is not necessarily intended for direct strategic use against the Indian armed forces, with some of it serving other operational objectives.

Some part of the information is also aimed at trying to embarrass the Indian military. Such information is meant to be fed into the public domain, and the intention is to send a message that the Indian armed forces are a weak unit and can be compromised easily.

The Indian Air Force in particular played a very big part during both the Balakot strikes and Operation Sindoor. Pakistan wants to avenge that and hence has focused extensively on air force bases when it comes to extracting sensitive information, the official said.

The ISI's latest game plan on focusing extensively on West Bengal's military installations only adds to the scale at which espionage activity is being planned in India.

In Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and South India, this year alone has witnessed 12 different cases relating to espionage and honey-trapping.

With West Bengal now emerging as an additional focus area, the ISI is seeking to extend its surveillance network across the entire country. Shahzad Bhatti was allegedly recruited by the ISI to build a network of young operatives in India who could establish surveillance modules and carry out other activities detrimental to national security.

The Pakistani spy agency is in the process of roping in many more like Bhatti so that it could ramp up espionage activity and cover India on a much larger scale, an official said.