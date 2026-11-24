MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 24 (IANS) Several Russian warplanes briefly flew into South Korea's air defence zone over the East Sea before exiting early Tuesday, prompting Seoul to issue a rare alert on an island as the aircraft appeared close to violating the country's airspace, the military said.

About five Russian warplanes entered the air defence identification zone (KADIZ) early in the morning and were seen approaching Ulleung Island in a possible sign of a breach into South Korea's territorial airspace, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The JCS issued an alert over the island as the intrusion appeared imminent, but no violation of its airspace has occurred, it said. The South Korean Air Force scrambled its fighter jets in response in case of contingencies.

"The Russian military aircraft approached right up to the edge of violating territorial airspace over Ulleung Island, and we preemptively issued an alert to ensure the safety of the public as the potential intrusion had appeared imminent," JCS spokesperson Capt. Jang Do-young said in a press briefing, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The military's statement clarified an earlier mobile alert from the interior ministry claiming the Russian warplanes had intruded into South Korean airspace. It also corrected a provincial government notice that erroneously identified them as suspected North Korean aircraft.

The defence ministry called in a military attache from the Russian Embassy in Seoul later in the day to lodge a complaint.

Kim Hak-jo, director general of the international policy bureau at the ministry, delivered a stern protest to Col. Nikolai Marchenko, urging Moscow to take steps to prevent a recurrence.

"He made it clear that the repeated and unauthorised entries by Russian military aircraft into South Korea's KADIZ, including Tuesday's flight near its territorial airspace, are unacceptable acts that could stoke unnecessary tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the surrounding region," the ministry said in a release.

The foreign ministry also expressed regret to Moscow over the Russian warplanes' entry into the KADIZ via diplomatic channels and called for measures to prevent a recurrence.

It marked the first time the South Korean military has issued a preliminary air raid alert over a possible airspace intrusion by Russian warplanes.

The Russian warplanes that entered the KADIZ on Tuesday came even closer than those that flew as close as 20 kilometres from the outer edge of Ulleung Island's northern airspace in March last year, according to military sources.

The South's military believes the intrusion could have occurred if the South's fighter jets had not been deployed in response.

"Russian warplanes fly 600-700 km per hour on average, or 200 meters per second," a military official said. "You can see how urgent the situation was."

As South Korea's F-15Ks deployed in response, the Russian jets veered off toward Japan and exited the zone before flying northward. Their KADIZ entry lasted for about 20 minutes.

mix-up over emergency alerts caused confusion among residents after the interior ministry sent out an air raid warning urging people to evacuate to underground shelters as the Russian aircraft intruded into South Korea's airspace.

Officials lifted the alert three minutes later as the Russian aircraft exited the area.

The local government of North Gyeongsang Province, which has jurisdiction over Ulleung Island, later sent a separate message notifying residents that the alert had been lifted but mistakenly referred to the Russian jets as suspected North Korean aircraft.

North Gyeongsang officials issued a correction about 40 minutes later.

The air defence zone is not territorial airspace but is delineated to call on foreign planes to identify themselves so as to prevent accidental clashes.

Russia and China, however, do not recognise the jurisdiction over the KADIZ, citing a lack of basis in international law.

Tuesday's entry of Russian warplanes came just a week after several of its military aircraft flew into the same zone last Tuesday, followed by a previous KADIZ entry in August.

In June, nearly 10 Chinese and Russian warplanes entered and left the KADIZ above South Korea's eastern and southern waters during what appeared to be their joint air drills. Seoul lodged a strong protest with both sides over the unauthorised entry through embassy channels.

In July 2019, a Russian A-50 early warning aircraft entered the KADIZ over the East Sea unannounced and violated South Korean airspace near the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo twice, prompting the South to scramble fighter jets and fire warning shots.

–IANS

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