MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan expresses her concern over BMC cutting down a large number of trees for its ambitious Versova-Dahisar Coastal Road project.

On Tuesday, Soha uploaded a video on her handle saying that 25 years ago, the famous Nana Nani Park was nothing but a simple garbage dump, which was turned into a lush green area by the hard work of the Versova residents who cleaned it, planted trees, and watered them through every summer.

However, just last week, the BMC suddenly started chopping down the trees as they wish to build an interchange on the new Varsova-Tahisar coastal road.

Acknowledging the traffic issue in Mumbai, Soha said in the clip, "Cities do need roads, and Mumbai's traffic is very real. Just down the creek, a separate project, the Varsova Mud Bridge, will cut a 22-kilometer trip to 1.5 kilometers."

She revealed that the High Court also called it a genuine public cause and allowed BMC to clear 1,237 mangroves for the project.

"Every tree that comes down buys someone time, fuel or a shorter commute, and that is the honest case for cutting trees. The plan here is to cut 184 trees, move another 164, so that's 348 trees out of one park that the community built with its own hands," she added.

Despite a strong objection from the residents, BMC said that they have every permission they need. BMC further claims that this land was always reserved for a road but for 25 years the city did not use it.

Soha pointed out that according to Mumbai's last big court audit, more than half of the transplanted trees were dead or dying.

Shedding light on the environmental impact of cutting these trees, the 'Chhorii 2' actress added, "Now mangroves are Mumbai's natural seawall. Their roots soak up wave energy and there's slow storm surges and one road project in western Mumbai is set to affect more than 45,000 mangroves."

Soha concluded the post by saying that while they are not against roads, development should not come at the cost of the environment.