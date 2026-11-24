MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November 2026: The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD has officially inaugurated the Jubail Mangrove Innovation Centre in partnership with Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC). The Centre brings together scientific research, environmental innovation, education and community engagement, supporting the emirate's efforts to protect mangroves and coastal ecosystems. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Developed as part of the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative (ADMI), the Centre reflects the emirate's commitment to harnessing scientific research and innovation to develop nature-based solutions, strengthen mangrove conservation and advance the rehabilitation of coastal ecosystems, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's regional and global leadership in this field.

Located within Jubail Mangrove Park on Jubail Island, the Centre is situated within one of the emirate's most significant natural mangrove environments. It offers researchers, students and visitors an integrated scientific and educational destination to explore mangrove forests and saltmarsh habitats, explore the biodiversity they support and understand their role in maintaining ecological balance and enhancing coastal resilience.

Maitha Mohamed Al Hameli, Acting Executive Director, Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector of EAD, said:“Mangroves have shaped Abu Dhabi's coastline for generations and will play a defining role in its future. These ecosystems protect our shores, sustain our marine life and sequester carbon, making their protection a national responsibility. The Jubail Mangrove Innovation Centre reflects the emirate's leadership in mangrove research, conservation and environmental innovation, translating scientific knowledge into practical solutions that will benefit coastal communities across the world.”

Engineer Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi, General Manager at JIIC, said:“The opening of the Jubail Mangrove Innovation Centre marks an important achievement in our partnership with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi. For Jubail Island Investment Company, this project builds on years of strategic partnerships and environmental initiatives, including our pledge to plant one million mangroves on Jubail Island. We believe that protecting mangroves depends on continued research to guide conservation decisions and education that encourages the community to become actively involved. The Centre will help advance these objectives as part of our shared effort to support Abu Dhabi's environmental priorities”.

The Centre features interactive visitor areas, dedicated research and innovation spaces and a specialised library. By repurposing an existing building, the project has helped safeguarding more than 3,500 square metres of saltmarsh habitat from development, offering a practical example of how natural habitats can be safeguarded while using resources efficiently.

The Centre is founded on a strategic partnership between EAD and JIIC, drawing on the complementary expertise and resources of both partners. EAD contributes its scientific expertise, overseeing the Centre's direction, management and research and educational programmes, while JIIC supports the Centre by financing, maintaining and hosting the facility. This partnership demonstrates the importance of collaboration between government and the private sector in protecting Abu Dhabi's natural heritage and advance environmental sustainability.

The Centre's programmes will focus on advancing mangrove rehabilitation, expanding blue carbon research, applying modern technologies to monitor and assess coastal ecosystems, and developing nature-based solutions that strengthen the resilience of these ecosystems to the impacts of climate change.

The Centre will also welcome schools, universities, official delegations and members of the public through educational activities, workshops and interactive exhibitions that build awareness of mangroves and coastal habitats and encourage active participation in their protection and restoration.

The inauguration coincided with Abu Dhabi Mangrove Week, held from 19 to 23 November 2026, during which the Centre opened its doors to the public. Visitors had the opportunity to explore its facilities, programmes and role in advancing mangrove conservation, while the week highlighted the importance of community participation in safeguarding the emirate's coastal ecosystems.

As part of the week, EAD hosted the Abu Dhabi Coastal Innovation Showcase at the Centre, sponsored by ADMI partner TAQA, presenting research, technologies and solutions developed by 6 different UAE based universities and research institutions to monitor, restore and manage coastal and marine ecosystems.

By combining scientific research, practical application, strategic institutional collaboration and community engagement, the Jubail Mangrove Innovation Centre aims to establish itself as a regional reference for mangrove research and coastal ecosystem science, connecting researchers with international experts and networks. Through this work, it will support the conservation of nature and the restoration of coastal habitats and strengthen Abu Dhabi's standing on the international scientific and environmental stage.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.

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About Jubail Island:

Jubail Island is Abu Dhabi's rare natural sanctuary, a community where modern living is designed in harmony with nature. Spanning 40 million square meters, the island offers one of the lowest construction ratios in the UAE, ensuring privacy, space, and a lifestyle rooted in wellbeing. Owned by Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) and developed by LEAD Development L.L.C., the island's comprehensive masterplan features six villages: Marfaa Al Jubail, Nad Al Jubail, Seef Al Jubail, Souk Al Jubail, Ain Al Jubail, and Bada Al Jubail. Together, they create a unique environment where community, nature, and progress converge. Among the island's defining landmarks is Jubail Mangrove Park, a unique natural haven offering experiences that bring visitors closer to nature. The island is also home to Redwood Center of Excellence Nursery, alongside sports facilities, cycling and jogging paths, and upcoming themed community centres. Future milestones include the region's first Gordonstoun School (2027). Offering villas, townhouses, apartments, and mansion plots, Jubail Island will welcome more than 10,000 residents, redefining wellbeing-driven living in the UAE. Jubail Island, Space to Grow.