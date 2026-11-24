KPMG And Salesforce Launch Joint Whitepaper On AI-Enabled Customer Experience At Salesforce Agentforce World Tour Dubai
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In Collaboration with the UAE AI Office Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services.“KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively.
KPMG firms operate in 138 countries and territories, with more than 276,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities.
KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.
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The joint whitepaper finds that AI has raised what customers expect from every interaction faster than most organizations have changed their ability to deliver.
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KPMG research reveals a significant gap between AI ambition and measurable results: 95% of organizations have an AI strategy, but only 8% report an established return on investment.
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The findings were discussed at Salesforce Agentforce World Tour Dubai in a panel including senior leaders from Aldar, Al-Futtaim Finance and KPMG, exploring how organizations can turn AI investments into tangible business outcomes.
KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services.“KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively.
KPMG firms operate in 138 countries and territories, with more than 276,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities.
KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.
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