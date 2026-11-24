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The joint whitepaper finds that AI has raised what customers expect from every interaction faster than most organizations have changed their ability to deliver.

KPMG research reveals a significant gap between AI ambition and measurable results: 95% of organizations have an AI strategy, but only 8% report an established return on investment.

The findings were discussed at Salesforce Agentforce World Tour Dubai in a panel including senior leaders from Aldar, Al-Futtaim Finance and KPMG, exploring how organizations can turn AI investments into tangible business outcomes.

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DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: KPMG and Salesforce today announced the publication of Reframing the Customer Promise, a joint whitepaper on how Middle East organizations can scale artificial intelligence to meet rising customer expectations under economic pressure. The paper was previewed at Salesforce Agentforce World Tour Dubai, which brought together more than 2,000 senior business and technology leaders from across government and the private sector in the UAE. Part of Salesforce's World Tour series following Dreamforce in San Francisco, the Dubai event connected the global agentic AI agenda to the priorities of the UAE and the wider Middle East.

Developed in collaboration with the UAE's Artificial Intelligence Office, the paper argues that the value of AI in customer engagement depends on the organization behind each interaction – its data, decisions, ownership and controls – and must be proven on complete customer outcomes. The pressure comes from three forces that converge on the customer agenda. AI is raising what customers expect from every interaction. Economic pressure is making customers more selective and boards more demanding about returns. Geopolitical developments are increasing scrutiny of security, data control and service continuity. Customer engagement is where all three become visible at once, because it is where an organization makes promises and proves whether it can keep them.

The research behind the paper points to a widening gap between expectation and delivery. KPMG's Global AI Pulse survey for the first quarter of 2026 found that 95% of organizations have an AI strategy and plan to commit investment over the next 12 months, yet only 8% report an established return on investment. Salesforce's State of Marketing report, now in its tenth edition and based on responses from 4,450 marketing decision-makers, found that 86% have seen AI raise customer expectations and 83% see growing demand for two-way conversations across channels; yet 69% say they struggle to respond promptly because they cannot access the context they need. The paper finds that using AI only to answer customers faster does not close this gap: a quick reply does not resolve a request if the approvals, fulfillment and systems behind it stay the same.

Leading organizations are responding through four connected shifts, coordinated by modern CRM. They make relevant customer context available at the moment a decision is made. They use AI to personalize decisions rather than simply content. They coordinate customer journeys across marketing, sales and service. And they engage proactively when a predicted need is reliable, permitted and actionable.

The paper also sets out what must change inside the organization for this to work repeatedly and safely. It calls for sustained investment across three areas: customer journeys managed as a series of coordinated lifecycle decisions, connected data and technology anchored by a modern CRM platform, and people equipped to exercise judgement as routine work is automated. Dedicated chapters examine the implications for government, financial services, real estate, energy and resources, and transportation and travel, five sectors chosen because their customer relationships, sources of decision authority and consequences of error differ so widely. A 12-month executive agenda closes the paper, guiding leaders from prioritization through production evidence to scaled capability.

The findings were debated on the main stage at Salesforce Agentforce World Tour Dubai in a panel discussion moderated by Gonçalo Traquina, Partner, Digital Transformation at KPMG Middle East. Speakers included Harry Nakichbandi, Chief Digital Officer, Aldar, and Omar Haddad, CEO, Al-Futtaim Finance. They discussed how organizations can move AI from pilots to production, and what this means for real estate, financial services and the wider region.

Dr. Abdelrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the UAE's Artificial Intelligence Office, affirmed that the UAE continues to advance its government ecosystem through a forward-looking vision that places human at the forefront of its priorities and harnesses advanced technologies to enhance wellbeing and the efficiency of government services.

He added that artificial intelligence is a key pillar in shaping the next generation of government services. The UAE is committed to establishing an advanced government model that leverages the capabilities of AI to deliver proactive, integrated services that meet the aspirations of society and make a tangible difference in people's lives, further strengthening the nation's leadership in government development and shaping the future of government services.

“Organizations across the Middle East have moved quickly to invest in AI, but few can yet point to returns that resonate at board level,” said Gonçalo Traquina, Partner, Digital Transformation at KPMG Middle East.“The constraint is rarely the technology. It is the organization behind it: who owns each customer journey, what AI is trusted to decide, and how value is proven. The discussions at World Tour Dubai made clear that leaders are ready to move beyond pilots, and this paper gives them a practical path.”

“Customers in the Middle East now arrive better informed and with higher expectations than at any point we have measured,” said Mohammed Alkhotani, Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Middle East at Salesforce.“What separates the leaders is not the number of AI pilots they run. It is whether their people, their channels and their AI share the same trusted context when a decision is made. That is the discipline this paper sets out, and it is what our platform is built to support.”

Reframing the Customer Promise is available at Link.

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