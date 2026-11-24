AICC Leader BM Sandeep Kumar Acts To Resolve Telangana Congress Rift

Amid growing signs of internal differences within the Telangana Congress, AICC in-charge BM Sandeep Kumar has stepped up efforts to address the concerns of disgruntled party leaders and strengthen organisational unity. In a series of interactions with unhappy legislators, Sandeep has sought to understand their grievances while emphasising the need for restraint, discipline and collective responsibility.

According to party sources, BM Sandeep Kumar held an hour-long meeting with Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, during which he heard his grievances in detail. Rajagopal Reddy is understood to have raised several concerns relating to the functioning of the government, constituency development and other political issues. Sandeep reportedly assured him that the issues raised would be examined and considered.