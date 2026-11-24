BJP and SAD Forge Historic Alliance for 2027 Punjab Election Battle

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 24 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections "historic", hailing it as a step towards a drug-free state. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Bhatia said, "This is a truly historic alliance, one that the people of Punjab have been eagerly awaiting. An NDA government will be formed in Punjab; this is a strong step toward our resolve to make the state drug-free. We all desire the development of Punjab."

Taking a swipe at the AAP government, Bhatia said, "As for those who have served as Chief Ministers only to line their own pockets, pushing the state toward a drug crisis while achieving nothing else, the people of Punjab will surely cast such incompetent individuals aside."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Badal met on Tuesday in the capital to formally as they signalled a tie-up between the two parties for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and the strengthening of the National Democratic Alliance. At the BJP headquarters, leaders from both parties formally signalled an intent to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

Speaking at the press conference, Shah said, "Both the BJP and the SAD have decided to fight the Punjab Assembly elections together, and the Akali Dal will also join the NDA from today. This is a great occasion that on Gurpurab the Akali Dal, one of our oldest allies, is returning to the NDA."

The two parties have been one of the longest-standing allies in politics; however, they broke up in 2020 when the Akali Dal walked out over the Union Government's intention to introduce the three farm laws. The three laws were later withdrawn, but both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately. The SAD and BJP have historically been alliance partners in Punjab. The SAD recorded its strongest performance in 2012, winning 56 seats, compared to 48 seats in the 2007 Punjab Assembly elections. The BJP, its alliance partner, won 12 seats in 2012, down from 19 seats in 2007. The two parties together secured 67 seats in 2007 and 68 seats in 2012. (ANI)