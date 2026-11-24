A man wanted in three criminal cases allegedly murdered a visually impaired man and used his body to fake his own death in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district to escape arrest and court proceedings, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as 40-year-old Vinod Sharma, allegedly lured the victim to a village by promising to restore his eyesight through occult practices. He then killed the man, severed his head and disposed of the body parts at different locations to make investigators believe that he was the person who had been murdered.

Vinod, a history-sheeter from #Shahjahanpur, #UttarPradesh, murdered a visually impaired man and severed his head from his body in an attempt to evade the police and escape legal proceedings.

On November 17, 2026, a headless torso was discovered in a well. Near the torso, an Aadhaar card belonging to Vinod-also known as 'Baba'-was found inside a bag. Vinod, who practiced as a *tantrik* (occultist), had half a dozen criminal cases registered against him and was a fugitive in one of them. To stage his own death, he lured a visually impaired man named Rajpal-from the jurisdiction of the Nigohi police station-by promising to restore his eyesight. Vinod took Rajpal near a village and used a sharp-edged weapon to sever his head from his body. He then dressed the victim's body in his own clothes, dumped the torso into a well, and cast the severed head into the Ganges River.

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 24, 2026

Police have arrested Sharma and two other accused, identified as Vikas and Ompal, in connection with the murder. Seven members of his family, including his wife, have also been detained for questioning.

Body Found In Well, Aadhaar Card Leads To Identity

The case came to light on November 17, when villagers discovered the torso of a man inside a well in Shivdi village, under the Kalan police station area of Shahjahanpur.

An Aadhaar card recovered near the body identified the deceased as Vinod Sharma, 40, said Jalalabad Circle Officer Deepak Kumar Singh.

Initially, Sharma's family members refused to identify the body. However, his wife later claimed that it belonged to her husband, the officer said.

Police suspected that the identity was fabricated. Following protests by Sharma's wife and other women, a murder FIR was registered on November 20 against nine people, including a village resident, Rajesh Mishra.

However, further investigation revealed that the dead man was not Sharma but someone else, exposing an alleged plan to fake his death.

Why Did Vinod Sharma Fake His Death?

According to police, Sharma was facing three criminal cases, including allegations of rape and assault. He had allegedly been avoiding court appearances, and a warrant had been issued against him.

To escape arrest and avoid further legal proceedings, he allegedly planned to stage his own death by murdering another person and passing off the victim's body as his own.

As part of the plan, Sharma allegedly targeted Rajpal, a 30-year-old visually impaired man from Nigohi. He reportedly convinced Rajpal that he could restore his eyesight through occult practices and brought him to Shivdi village.

Victim Killed, Body Parts Dumped At Different Locations

Once in the village, Sharma allegedly took Rajpal near a well and struck his head with a heavy stone before slitting his throat.

He then severed the victim's head and dumped the torso into the well. After that, he travelled to Ataina Ghat and threw the severed head into the river, Circle Officer Singh said.

To make investigators believe that the body belonged to him, Sharma allegedly placed his own Aadhaar card near the torso.

However, the plan began to unravel when police examined the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body and questioned the family's claims.

New SIM Card Raises Police Suspicion

Investigators reportedly became more suspicious after Sharma allegedly bought a new SIM card and inserted it into Rajpal's mobile phone three days after the murder.

He then allegedly used the phone to contact his wife and other family members, Singh said.

The investigation also revealed that Sharma's family members allegedly knew that he was alive, the officer added.

Police have arrested Sharma, Vikas and Ompal in connection with the murder. All three have been sent to jail.

Meanwhile, seven family members, including Sharma's wife, two brothers, two sons, his elder brother's son and another relative, have been detained for questioning. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)