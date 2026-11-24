Looking for a quick snack with leftover idli batter? Try this easy idli batter vada recipe to make crispy, golden vadas with a soft centre using simple ingredients. Perfect for breakfast or evening tea.

Kids come home from school in the evening and immediately ask for some tasty snacks. This is very common. Instead of buying packaged snacks from shops to satisfy their small hunger, you can make healthy and tasty snacks at home using simple ingredients. Let us see how to make a very easy and crispy vada recipe using the leftover idli batter and rava you have at home.



Idli batter - 1 cup

Rava - 1/2 cup

Finely chopped onion

Green chilli

Coriander leaves

Curry leaves

Ginger

Grated carrot

Salt

Cumin seeds Oil for frying

Place a non-stick pan on the stove and pour 1/2 cup of water into it. Add 1 cup of batter and 1/2 cup of rava to this and stir well. Mix until the batter and rava combine and cook well, then remove from heat and let it cool. While the batter is cooling, finely chop the onion, green chilli, coriander leaves, curry leaves, and ginger. Grate the carrot and keep it aside.

Take the cooled batter mixture in a bowl. Add the chopped onion, grated carrot, green chilli, coriander leaves, curry leaves, and ginger to this. Add the required amount of salt and a little cumin seeds, and mix everything well until combined. The mixed batter will be at the consistency for shaping vadas. Wet your palms with a little water, take some batter, shape it like a medu vada, and make a hole in the centre.

Heat oil in a pan and drop the shaped vadas into it. Fry slowly on medium heat until golden and crispy. Serving this with chutney or tomato sauce will make it tasty. This vada, which is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, will be loved by kids if served hot with evening tea or juice.

Reducing spice:When giving this to kids, you can reduce the amount of green chilli and ginger or adjust it according to the kids' preference.

Colour and taste: Adding grated carrot and coriander makes the vada look colourful and adds the nutrition of vegetables.