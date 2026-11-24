For many, Christmas is a time of celebration, family traditions and making memories. However, for those who have experienced pregnancy loss, the festive season can also be a poignant reminder of the little ones who should have been part of those celebrations.

Recognising how difficult this time of year can be, MISS has launched its annual festive fundraising campaign, ChristMISS 2026: Every Memory Matters, creating a meaningful opportunity for people to remember, reflect and help to support others.

Following the kindness and generosity shown during last year's campaign, the charity is once again inviting people to purchase a bauble for its digital ChristMISS tree. Each bauble represents an opportunity to honour a precious memory and show support for someone affected by pregnancy loss by helping to provide vital resources.

As the tree fills with baubles throughout the festive season, it will become a symbol of remembrance, compassion and community, recognising the babies who remain an important part of so many families' lives.

Leona Scott, MISS Media Coordinator, said:

“Christmas can bring a mixture of emotions for those who have experienced pregnancy loss. There can be moments of happiness alongside the sadness of knowing someone is missing from the celebrations.



“We hope this campaign will remind anyone finding the festive season difficult that they are not alone and that support is available.”

Funds raised through ChristMISS will help MISS continue providing free, confidential support to people affected by pregnancy loss across Scotland. This includes one-to-one listening support, peer support groups, memory boxes, remembrance gardens and practical resources for individuals and families navigating life after loss.

Members of the public can get involved by purchasing a bauble, donating or sharing the campaign with friends, family and their wider communities.

Whether remembering a little one, supporting someone they love or helping ensure that others have somewhere to turn following pregnancy loss, every contribution will help MISS continue its vital work.

This Christmas, some people may be missing from our celebrations, but never from our hearts.

To purchase a bauble or find out more about ChristMISS 2026, visit

