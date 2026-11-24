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Ukraine and Germany have signed an agreement to establish joint production of reconnaissance drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, it was signed in Berlin by Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius.

Under the agreement, Germany will finance production, the establishment of the necessary manufacturing facilities and subsequent support.

"We already have joint ventures and are systematically expanding this cooperation. Now we are launching another project in the field of tactical reconnaissance drones. These systems will help our soldiers better monitor the battlefield, plan and carry out combat missions," Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara said.

Several thousand Ukrainian-made tactical reconnaissance and surveillance drones are expected to be produced at the joint Ukrainian-German enterprise in 2027.

Ukraine is currently implementing 11 joint defense production projects with partner countries.

Two days earlier, the defense ministries of Ukraine and the United Kingdom announced an agreement to launch production of Ukrainian drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on British territory, with financial support from London.