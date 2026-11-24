MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on November 25-26.

The information was announced by Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his visit, Budrys is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani officials and representatives of the academic community, as well as participate in the Lithuania-Azerbaijan Business Forum.

According to the ministry, the meetings will focus on opportunities to expand bilateral relations and economic cooperation between Lithuania and Azerbaijan.

The discussions will also cover Lithuania's efforts, in its capacity as the future presidency of the Council of the European Union, to strengthen the EU's dialogue with Azerbaijan, as well as regional security, the situation in Ukraine and the broader geopolitical environment.

Lithuanian foreign minister will also pay tribute to the victims of the January 20, 1990 tragedy at the Alley of Martyrs.