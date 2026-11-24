MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to The Guardian, Ukrinform reports.

In Zakarpattia, Magyar is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and representatives of the Hungarian national minority.

Announcing the visit on Facebook, Magyar wrote: "Together with [foreign] minister Anita Orban, we will visit several Hungarian institutions. This is the first visit by a Hungarian prime minister to Ukraine since 2015."

Magyar says he has no objection to Ukrainian grain transit through Hungary

The Zakarpattia region, inhabited by some 60,000 ethnic Hungarians, has been one of the flashpoints in relations between Hungary and Ukraine under the previous government of Viktor Orban.

Magyar's visit comes just days after Hungary lifted its objections to opening the remaining negotiating clusters in Ukraine's EU accession process.

As Ukrinform reported, Magyar wants the rights of Hungary's national minority in Ukraine to be expanded before he approves the launch of formal EU accession talks with Kyiv.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Hungary had given the green light to opening the second and third negotiating clusters in Ukraine's EU accession process.