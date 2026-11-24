MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Yevhenii Khmara, in Berlin, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine certainly has the right to attack military targets or targets used for military purposes on Russian territory," Pistorius said.

At the same time, he stressed that, in light of recent incidents in the Baltic Sea, the war must not be allowed to spread to the region. Ukraine also bears "a particular responsibility" in this regard, he said.

Pistorius expressed skepticism about Russia's readiness to negotiate, given its continued attacks on Ukraine and hybrid provocations against European countries.

Ukraine, Germany to co-produce reconnaissance drones for Ukraine's Defense Forces

In particular, he drew attention to recent incidents involving several aircraft entering Polish airspace.

According to the German minister, Russian leader Vladimir Putin is seeking confrontation, making it important to remain resolute and not give in to provocations.

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian vessel caught fire in the Gulf of Finland early on Saturday, November 21, after being attacked by drones.

Photo: Bundeswehr / Christian Gelhausen