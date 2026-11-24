MENAFN - Tribal News Network) BY Khadim Afridi

An open jirga was held in Bar Qambar Khel, Bara, in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the supervision of Bara Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Akbar Khan, where tribal elders highlighted security concerns, drug trafficking and other local issues.

The jirga was organised on the directives of Khyber District Police Officer Waqar Ahmad as part of efforts to address public grievances, improve law and order and strengthen police-community relations. Bara Station House Officer (SHO) Lal Kalam and a large number of tribal elders also attended the gathering.

During the jirga, participants discussed the prevailing security situation, the sale of ice and other drugs, prevention of street robberies and timely registration of FIRs on public complaints.

Tribal elders urged police to take effective action against drug dealers, prevent aerial firing at weddings and other celebrations, and address alleged immoral activities by some visitors at tourist spots. They also shared suggestions for tackling social problems and maintaining peace in the area.

The elders pledged to continue cooperating with police to maintain peace, protect social values and address social evils.

Police officials assured participants that the issues highlighted during the jirga would be addressed and action would be taken against those involved in criminal activities in accordance with the law. They said protecting the lives and property of residents and maintaining peace remained among the police's top priorities.