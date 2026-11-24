MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- The agriculture ministers of Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon agreed on a joint road map to advance the Mashreq Agrifood Trade Corridor during a ministerial meeting in Beirut, aiming to expand agricultural market access, facilitate regional trade, strengthen agricultural production and enhance food security.

The meeting, held with the participation of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), builds on a quadrilateral memorandum of understanding on agricultural cooperation and trade signed by the four countries in Damascus in 2023.

The road map, developed with FAO support, prioritizes concrete measures to implement the memorandum, including establishing a joint steering committee and technical committees and defining their mandates and working arrangements.

The technical committees will focus on agricultural research and crop production, livestock production and development, and trade in agricultural commodities and products, laying the groundwork for establishing the Mashreq Agrifood Trade Corridor.

FAO will support implementation of the memorandum by providing technical assistance to the executive committee, strengthening coordination among participating countries and facilitating communication and knowledge exchange to accelerate implementation and monitor progress on agreed priorities and activities.

The memorandum provides a framework for cooperation in agricultural research and production, plant health and protection, the development of improved climate-resilient seed varieties, animal health and veterinary services, agricultural trade and marketing, food safety, and the exchange of knowledge, technology and expertise, in accordance with each country's national legislation.

Discussions focused on advancing implementation of the memorandum, identifying opportunities to expand agricultural cooperation and trade, and establishing mechanisms and procedures to translate priority areas into concrete action.

Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat said the meeting takes on particular significance amid the region's economic and development challenges, reflecting the four countries' shared commitment to strengthening cooperation, coordinating efforts and advancing the common interests of their peoples.

Khreisat stressed that deeper agricultural integration, improved trade mechanisms, and the facilitation of goods movement and expertise exchange are essential to strengthening food security, ensuring the sustainability of crop and livestock production, and enhancing the sector's resilience to emerging challenges.

Such measures would also support local farmers and producers and expand market opportunities for agricultural products across the region, he added.

Khreisat called for moving beyond consultation and coordination toward implementing joint initiatives and programs that translate existing agreements into tangible results and advance sustainable agricultural and rural development.

Iraqi Agriculture Minister Abdul Rahim Shammari described closer agricultural cooperation among the four countries as an important step toward strengthening food security and advancing regional economic integration.

He highlighted their complementary agricultural capabilities, diverse production seasons and varying market needs, noting that these factors offer opportunities for mutually beneficial trade and cooperation.

Iraq looks forward to working with its regional partners to facilitate the movement of agricultural products, expand market access for farmers and producers, and gradually advance agricultural and economic integration, he added.

Syrian Agriculture Minister Basel Sweidan said the meeting comes at a critical juncture, reflecting the four countries' shared commitment to aligning their priorities and coordinating efforts to address economic and development challenges.

He stressed that deeper agricultural integration and increased regional agricultural trade are no longer optional but essential to achieving sustainable food security and supporting national economies.

FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa AbdulHakim Elwaer emphasized that food security is a shared responsibility requiring closer cooperation and collective action.

Mounting pressures on agricultural production and food supplies, he said, underscore the importance of regional partnerships, knowledge sharing and expanded agricultural trade.

The meeting comes amid growing threats to food security and agricultural livelihoods across the Near East and North Africa, driven by climate shocks, water scarcity and disruptions to agricultural production and supply chains.

Estimates indicate that 77.5 million people in Arab countries experienced hunger in 2024, while approximately 198 million faced moderate or severe food insecurity.

//Petra// AJ