MENAFN - GetNews) Astala Luna has announced its Black Friday 2026 plans, with changes to pricing and additional offers across its online accessories collection.

Perth, Western Australia - Nov. 24, 2026 - Australian accessories brand Astala Luna has announced a 30% sitewide discount for Black Friday 2026, covering its bags, cosmetic cases, viral journals and other accessories. The sale also includes restocked vanity hair tool bags and selected pre-order items, alongside two prize draws linked to customer spending.

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The announcement comes ahead of a busy period for Australian retailers. According to forecasts from the Australian Retail Council and Roy Morgan, Australians are expected to spend approximately $7.2 billion over the Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend, up 5.5% from 2025.

Alongside the sitewide discount, Astala Luna has introduced two spending-based prize draws. Customers placing orders over $250 enter a draw to win a Dyson Airwrap, while orders over $400 qualify for a draw to win a G7X camera.

Chiara Pinto, founder of Astala Luna, said, "Black Friday is a busy time for shoppers, and we know many people use it to pick up things they've had their eye on for a while. This year, we've included products across the website, including our journals and restocked hair tool bags. We've also added the prize draws for customers placing larger orders. We wanted to give people a few different things to look forward to during the sale."

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The discount extends to Astala Luna's makeup bag collection, which includes washable, plastic-free designs developed in Western Australia. The range features different prints and sizes, with storage options for cosmetics, skincare and travel essentials. The recently restocked vanity hair tool bags also provide space for styling tools and their attachments.

"When we started Astala Luna, we wanted to make bags that had enough room for the things people actually carry, without all looking the same. That's still something we think about when developing new products. We've since added journals, hair tool bags and other accessories, but we still pay attention to the small details, from storage compartments to materials and prints," Pinto added.

Astala Luna advises customers to allow an additional three to five days for shipping during the Black Friday period. Product availability, pre-order conditions and prize draw eligibility are subject to the company's applicable terms.

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Customers can find the discounted collections, current prices and further sale information on the Astala Luna website. For order or product enquiries, shoppers shall contact the company at ....

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What discounts are available during Astala Luna's Black Friday 2026 sale?

Astala Luna is offering 30% off sitewide, including its viral journals, restocked vanity hair tool bags and selected pre-order items, subject to applicable sale conditions.

2. How can customers enter the Dyson Airwrap prize draw?

Customers who place orders over $250 during the Black Friday promotion enter the draw for a Dyson Airwrap, subject to the company's competition terms.

3. What is the spending requirement for the G7X camera prize draw?

Orders exceeding $400 qualify for entry into the G7X camera draw. Customers should check the competition conditions for further eligibility details.

4. Are Astala Luna's hair tool bags included in the Black Friday sale?

Yes. The sale includes restocked vanity hair tool bags designed to store styling tools, attachments and related accessories, alongside other products.

5. Will Black Friday orders take longer to arrive?

Astala Luna advises allowing an additional three to five days for shipping during the promotional period. Delivery times may vary depending on the destination.

About Company

Founded in November 2021 in Western Australia, Astala Luna is an Australian accessories brand offering carry-all bags, cosmetic organisers, travel essentials and everyday storage products. Visit