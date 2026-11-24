MENAFN - GetNews)"Merck & Associates"Merck & Associates, a Dawsonville, Georgia general contractor, has published a breakdown of common decking materials to help North Georgia homeowners choose before a project begins. The guidance compares pressure-treated wood, capped and uncapped composite, and capped polymer on cost, upkeep, and durability. The company also offers deck building, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, outdoor living and hardscapes, additions, basements, and new construction.

Dawsonville, GA - Nov. 24, 2026 - Merck & Associates has published a breakdown of the most common decking materials to help North Georgia homeowners choose with confidence before a project begins. The company says the question it hears most often during planning is whether to build with pressure-treated wood or composite, and how the composite options differ from one another. Rather than leave that decision to the day of installation, the guidance lays out how the materials compare on cost, upkeep, and durability, so homeowners can weigh the trade-offs while a deck is still on paper.

Pressure-treated wood remains the most budget-friendly choice and uses lumber treated to resist rot and insects. It costs less at the outset and handles a wide range of designs, though it calls for regular cleaning, sealing, and the occasional board replacement to hold up against North Georgia humidity and sun. Composite decking, by contrast, blends wood fibers with recycled plastic to produce a board that resists fading, staining, and moisture with far less upkeep. It carries a higher price at installation, which many homeowners weigh against the years of sanding, staining, and sealing they avoid later.

The company also points out that composite itself is not a single product. Capped composite wraps the board in a protective polymer shell that guards against scratches and color change, while uncapped composite leaves the core exposed and sits at a lower price point. There is also capped polymer, built entirely from plastic with no wood content at all, which offers the strongest resistance to weather of the three. Homeowners planning a deck are encouraged to compare these options side by side, since the right pick depends on budget, how the space will be used, and how much maintenance a household wants to take on over time.

Remodeling and Construction Services Available Through Merck & Associates

Merck & Associates works as a general contractor in Dawsonville, Georgia, handling residential and commercial projects that range from single-room updates to ground-up builds. Deck guidance is one part of a broader set of trades the company manages in-house.

Deck Building and Replacement

New decks and full replacements are a core part of the work, covering board selection, railing styles, framing, and layout. The deck builders in Dawsonville, Gainesville, and their surrounding communities also rely on AI-assisted design tools that preview board colors and railing profiles on the homeowner's own house before anything is ordered. That makes it easier to judge a material in place rather than from a small sample.

Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling

Interior remodels include kitchens and bathrooms, from cabinetry, countertops, and backsplashes to tile, vanities, shower enclosures, and fixtures. Each project folds in the plumbing and electrical changes a new layout requires. The team guides clients through finish choices early, settling long lead items such as cabinets before work begins. That keeps one late order from holding up every trade that follows.

Outdoor Living and Hardscapes

Beyond decking, outdoor projects include patios, fencing, hardscape installation, and standalone structures built to suit how a family uses its yard. Material choices here often depend on weather and delivery windows, so the team schedules them accordingly. Pavers, stone, and finishes are chosen against the colors already present on the house. The result is an outdoor space that reads as part of the home rather than an afterthought.

Additions, Basements, and New Construction

Structural work covers home additions, basement finishing, storage buildings, and new construction, along with bars, home theaters, and commercial remodeling. As a general contractor in Dawsonville, the company maps flooring transitions, lighting zones, and long lead items during the planning stage so finish choices carry across the whole footprint. General interior and exterior repairs round out its range.

About Merck & Associates

Merck & Associates is a general contracting and home remodeling company based in Dawsonville, Georgia, established in 2005 and led by Thomas Merck. The team works closely with homeowners across the North Georgia communities it serves, from the first walkthrough through the final round of finish work. It focuses on clear scheduling, honest answers to homeowner questions, and finish work built to last. Its emphasis on early, informed material decisions reflects a belief that the best time to weigh options is before the first board goes down.