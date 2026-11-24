MENAFN - GetNews)"A phone with an open chat next to a coffee cup and a shopping bag, as a shopper asks an AI assistant before buying."Shoppers increasingly ask ChatGPT for shortlists, comparisons and fact checks before they buy, says Stockholm studio Adsome. The studio describes five kinds of questions buyers type and what a brand can publish on its own site so the AI has a clear answer to quote.

Stockholm, Sweden - Nov. 24, 2026 - Adsome, a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, has described five kinds of questions shoppers now put to ChatGPT before they buy a product, and what brands can do about each one. The studio's answer is that buyers use the AI like a personal shopping adviser. They ask for a shortlist, compare two named brands, check claims they saw in an ad and expect a ranked answer in one conversation, so a brand's own pages need to answer those exact questions in plain, quotable sentences.

The five kinds of questions, as Adsome describes them, are these.

1. The shortlist. A buyer asks for the best options in a category under a set price. ChatGPT gathers reviews, editorial articles, forum threads and brand sites into a list of a few picks. A product page that never states the use case, the price and what the product is made of is easy to leave out.

2. The head-to-head comparison. A buyer names two brands and asks which is better for a specific need. Brands that publish honest comparison tables on their own site give the AI a source they control, rather than leaving the comparison to third parties.

3. The claim check. A buyer sees a claim in an ad or a comment and pastes it into ChatGPT to see if it holds. If a brand has faced criticism and never published a direct, findable answer, the AI can only repeat the criticism.

4. The personal fit. A buyer describes their own situation, such as their age, sport or skin type, and asks what suits them. Pages that name specific use cases are easier for the AI to match than pages with broad slogans.

5. The price and offer check. A buyer asks whether a product is on sale or cheaper elsewhere. Clear, crawlable pricing pages help the answer stay accurate.

Adsome's advice for brands is to write short, factual, self-contained sentences that can be lifted straight into an answer, to build the most important pages as questions and answers, and to make sure ads and landing pages answer the same questions buyers are already asking the AI. A buyer who arrives from ChatGPT has often read a comparison already, so the page should go deeper than a quick sales pitch.

The five patterns are explained in Adsome's short film How buyers use ChatGPT to research products, published on the studio's YouTube channel.

"The buyer has usually asked a question before they ever see your site," said Carl Ström, co-founder of Adsome. "If your own pages answer that question clearly, there is a good chance the AI uses your words. If they don't, it borrows someone else's. That is why we turn the articles a company already has into short explainer films and clear answers, so the brand is the one being quoted when buyers ask."

Adsome makes explainer films from a company's existing articles and helps brands show up in answers from ChatGPT and other AI search tools. More information is on the Adsome AI search page.

About Adsome

Adsome is a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, Sweden. The studio produces commercials, documentary content and video for social media, and runs the paid advertising that puts that work in front of the right audience. Its services include ticket marketing for concert tours and events, customer case films and content built for search engines and AI search.