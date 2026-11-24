MENAFN - GetNews)"A concertgoer films the stage on a phone, the kind of clip promoters can turn into Instagram ads."Concert promoters should run Instagram and Facebook ads together from one Meta campaign, track ticket sales with the Meta Pixel and lead with video, says Stockholm studio Adsome. In ticket campaigns the studio managed over twelve months, video ads had a median link click rate of 2.08 percent against 1.41 percent for image ads.

Stockholm, Sweden - Nov. 24, 2026 - Adsome, a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, has shared five steps concert and tour promoters can use to sell tickets with Instagram ads. The studio's core advice is that Instagram ads are not set up in the Instagram app at all. They run from Meta Ads Manager, the same tool that runs Facebook ads, and for most shows the two should run together from one campaign with ticket sales tracked from day one.

The advice draws on ticket campaigns Adsome managed on Meta for four live entertainment ad accounts in the twelve months from October 19, 2025 to October 18, 2026. Across 176 campaigns the median ad link click rate was 1.83 percent. Video ads out-clicked image ads in every one of the four accounts, with a median link click rate of 2.08 percent for 199 video ads against 1.41 percent for 166 image and carousel ads. The median hook rate, the share of people who watched at least three seconds of a video, was 19.0 percent. The figures are pooled across accounts and come from Meta's own reporting with its default attribution window.

Adsome's five steps are these.

1. Set up a Meta business account linked to the artist's or venue's Facebook Page and Instagram profile, and install the Meta Pixel on the ticket page so Meta can see which ads sell tickets.

2. Create one campaign with the Sales objective and give each city its own ad set, so every show date can be followed on its own.

3. Target the city of the show and the area within roughly an hour's drive, set an age range that matches the artist's audience, and add a separate ad set for people who visited the ticket page but did not buy.

4. Build the ads from material the promoter already has, such as live footage, the poster and short clips, and lead with video, cut vertical for Stories and Reels.

5. Start the ads the day the show is announced, ideally eight to twelve weeks before the date, and check ticket sales per city every week rather than likes or views.

The studio adds that the Instagram app's own boost button offers far fewer options than Ads Manager, and that letting Meta choose placements across Facebook and Instagram usually works better than picking one platform, since the two reach different age groups.

The steps are shown in Adsome's short film How to advertise concerts on Instagram, published on the studio's YouTube channel.

"Most promoters already have the best ad they will ever run, which is a phone clip of the artist on stage," said Carl Ström, co-founder of Adsome. "The work is in putting it in front of the right people in the right city and watching what it sells. Once the pixel is on the ticket page you stop guessing, because you can see which city needs more help while there is still time to sell the tickets."

Adsome makes the films and images and runs the Meta and Google advertising for touring productions in Sweden and abroad. More information is on the Adsome tours page.

About Adsome

Adsome is a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, Sweden. The studio produces commercials, documentary content and video for social media, and runs the paid advertising that puts that work in front of the right audience. Its services include ticket marketing for concert tours and events, customer case films and content built for search engines and AI search.