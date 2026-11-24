MENAFN - GetNews) Techmunus offers SAP GTM training from basic to advanced levels, with course content customized for individual and corporate clients and scheduled at the learner's pace.

INDIA - Nov. 24, 2026 - Techmunus is offering SAP GTM training that covers SAP Global Trade Management concepts from the basic level through the advanced level. The program is open to both individual learners and corporate clients, and course content can be customized to match specific requirements. Training can also be arranged to move at the participant's pace.

SAP GTM is a module within SAP ECC (ERP), comparable to Materials Management (MM) and Sales and Distribution (SD), and supports a company's purchasing and selling operations. It was originally designed with the trade industry in mind, but it can be used wherever goods are bought and sold. Compared with SD and MM, GTM can simplify document processing because fewer transactions and document numbers are needed to complete the required work.

The SAP GTM Course is built around the module's four core elements:

Trading Contract: The primary order entry document for sales and purchases. Single-sided contracts handle a sale or a purchase alone, and two-sided contracts handle both in one document.

Expense Management: Handling of trading expenditures, also known as supplementary charges, within the trading contract during drafting and editing, as well as in follow-up documents later in the process.

Position Management / Association: Linking details from single-sided sales and purchase contracts for various purposes, including during later phases of the process.

Trading Execution Workbench: A tool for automating and simplifying follow-on operations, such as creating and managing deliveries or invoicing.

The training also covers status control and management, where release methods give users clear control over trading contracts, including whether further documents can be produced.

Participants can also develop a deeper understanding of how a trading company operates in SAP GTM, including document flow, the status and completeness of specific business transactions, and profit simulation.

Corporate clients can work with Techmunus to shape course content around their teams' requirements, while individuals can arrange training that fits their own pace. Those comparing options for SAP GTM Online Training, or considering longer-term goals such as SAP GTM Certification, can contact the company to discuss how the curriculum may be tailored.

More details are available at .

About Techmunus

Techmunus is a worldwide company offering SAP outsourcing, consulting, and implementation services through a network of SAP freelancers and partner agencies. The company also provides SAP training, with course content that can be customized for individual and corporate clients.

More information is available at .

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