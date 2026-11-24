MENAFN - GetNews)What began with Ms. Linh Nguyen's love for beauty has grown into a career shaped by perseverance and the joy of seeing clients leave happy. The Verified TOP Salon 2026 Award now marks an emotional new chapter for VIP Nails.



Ms. Linh Nguyen

Turning a Love for Beauty Into a Career

Ms. Linh Nguyen was drawn to the nail industry by her appreciation for beauty and detailed craftsmanship. Without the experience or financial resources to immediately open a salon, she began by working, learning and steadily developing her skills.

When she eventually felt ready to take the next step, Ms. Linh opened her own salon with the freedom to pursue the profession according to her vision. The journey brought challenges, particularly learning how to meet the different expectations and preferences of individual clients.

Rather than allowing that pressure to discourage her, she treated it as a reason to improve. Even today, seeing a client happy with a finished set of nails remains one of her greatest sources of motivation.

An Experience Clients Remember

At VIP Nails, Ms. Linh's goal is simple: clients should leave feeling happy with both their service and their experience.



Inside VIP Nails

According to Ms. Linh, customer feedback frequently highlights the team's friendly and attentive approach, service quality and the salon's cleanliness. Clients have also appreciated its pleasant atmosphere, including the absence of the strong chemical odors sometimes associated with nail salons.

For Ms. Linh, these details matter because beauty service extends beyond the finished result. How clients are welcomed, cared for and made to feel during their visit is equally important.

An Award That Brought an Emotional Moment

Learning that VIP Nails had received the Verified TOP Salon 2026 Award from the US Beauty Award was a deeply emotional moment for Ms. Linh.

She remembers being overwhelmed with happiness throughout the day and immediately sharing the news with her team, who celebrated the achievement together.

"I have loved this profession for a very long time, so receiving this recognition made me incredibly happy and proud. It made me feel that the efforts of our entire team had been recognized."

For Ms. Linh, the award is not a finish line. It has strengthened her determination to continue improving the salon, developing the team's skills and providing an even better experience for clients.

The recognition may celebrate how far VIP Nails has come, but for its owner, the most meaningful motivation remains the same as when she began: creating beautiful work and seeing the happiness it brings to others.

VIP Nails

Phone: +1 509-483-5208Address: 6418 N Nevada St, Spokane, WA 99208, United States

Facebook: VIP Nails & Waxing

Instagram: @vipnailsandwaxing

About US Beauty Award

Founded in 2024, the US Beauty Award is an independent recognition program dedicated to celebrating excellence in the American beauty industry. Through its Verified TOP Salon distinction, the organization recognizes outstanding nail and beauty salons for their craftsmanship, professionalism, and commitment to exceptional customer experiences. Its mission is to promote higher industry standards, honor deserving beauty professionals, and help consumers discover trusted beauty establishments across the United States.

Website: usbeautyaward