MENAFN - GetNews) "AI Visibility Overview in ThriveStack citedby. Sample data for a made-up brand, YourHotel."Best AI visibility tools for hotels are ThriveStack citedby application feature that measure whether AI names a hotel, links its site or cites an online travel agency, then fix the gaps on its own pages. ThriveStack citedby launched AI visibility tools for hotels on Nov. 24, 2026. They measure whether ChatGPT, Gemini and Google AI Overviews name a hotel, link its site or cite an online travel agency, and they list the fixes for the hotel's own pages.

SEATTLE, Wash. - Nov. 24, 2026 - AI visibility tools for hotels, a ThriveStack cited by solution now available, measure whether ChatGPT, Gemini and Google AI Overviews name a hotel or link its site, then fix the AI citation gaps.

AI Visibility Overview in ThriveStack cited by. Sample data for a made-up brand, YourHotel.

Phocuswright reported in March 2026 that 56% of US travelers used AI for planning, booking or in-destination help on at least one trip in the past 12 months, up from 43% in 2H 2025 and 33% in 1H 2025.

Phocuswright data on AI use in trip planning.

“A guest who asks an AI where to stay gets a short list, and the booking link often points to an online travel agency. ThriveStack cited by shows which prompts name your hotel and which sources the answer cites instead.” said Gururaj Pandurangi, Founder, ThriveStack.

ThriveStack cited by runs destination, amenity, policy and booking prompts per property on a repeating schedule. It shows whether each answer names the hotel, links its site or cites an online travel agency, and it lists what to fix on the hotel's own pages.

Hotels can start with a sample of 45 guest prompts across six guest types, split into informational, commercial and transactional questions. Teams swap in their own city, then build and run their own prompts with Prompt Research in ThriveStack cited by.

AI visibility tools for hotels are available now in ThriveStack cited by. Hotels can run an audit on their own properties at thrivestack/citedby/for/hotels.

About ThriveStack cited by:

ThriveStack cited by is an AI visibility tool for brands and agencies. It measures citation gaps across 10+ AI engines, fixes them and attributes revenue to AI search. Teams use it to audit how AI assistants describe their brand, track prompts and competitors, and tie AI citations to revenue. Learn more at thrivestack/citedby.

About ThriveStack:

ThriveStack is a dual-engine B2B growth platform. ThriveStack cited by improves AI search visibility to capture pipeline. ThriveStack Revenue Intelligence uses CRM, product and billing data to prevent churn and drive expansion. Founder and CEO Gururaj Pandurangi is ex-Microsoft, Oracle and Zscaler.