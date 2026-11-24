NEW YORK, NY - Nov. 24, 2026 - Manhattan Book Group proudly announces that“Bold Dark Worlds” by J.M. Erickson has been awarded Bronze in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards. The honor recognizes exceptional storytelling, originality, and imaginative scope in contemporary publishing.

The Manhattan Book Awards is a year-round literary recognition program honoring outstanding books from independent and hybrid publishers worldwide. Titles are judged by an industry-experienced panel and evaluated on criteria including narrative strength, originality, production quality, and overall impact. Gold honors are reserved for books that exemplify excellence within their genre and demonstrate exceptional craft.

About the Book:

In a story of two bold, dark worlds based on Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness, the future shows striking similarities to today's age of imperialism, classism, and capitalistic expansion where racism is commonplace, slavery exists, and a minority holds absolute power. But instead of a Belgium company during the late 1880s on the Congo River in Africa, this is Earth's Great Third Republic and Mars's colonies in the year 2126.

It's been over ninety years since the Great Conflict of 2041 and the rise of the Great Third Republic, and Earth finds itself cut into two social classes: those who own everything and those who are owned. For the patricians, advances in medical science and gene therapy help their bodies express ideal health and beauty in the form of pale skin, blue eyes, blond hair, and long life. For those who are non-Caucasian, it's a difficult existence of servitude for many and slavery for more. While plebs and surfers form the professional and merchant layer of a caste system, slavery remains a prominent form of property. And now, Earth's elite want to take their way of life to the new frontier: Mars.

However, all societies have a sunrise and sunset. In Endless Fall of Night, Cassandra IX, patrician and first-class citizen, is exposed to a traumatic experience-a child lost for thirty minutes in the Delta Exchange-that later has her questioning the established social order. Willard Bennett, former captain of the Jefferson Davis, once charged with ensuring Cassandra IX's deliverance to the Martian insurrectionists, finds himself in a no-win scenario in Heavy Weight of Darkness. In the background is David Montgomery Strong, who, when bullied as a child, receives a“cure” that leads to him living in Earth's Dark Zone as a teen and, eventually, his own command on Mars in Deadly Going Dark. Finally, confronted with duty and blind ambition, Executive Officer Robert Lee takes on the challenge of capturing Cassandra IX in a bid to secure his captaincy and uphold his family's legacy in Hunting Armed Men.

“A gritty, haunting dystopian sci-fi novel, the author does an incredible job layering thestory with powerful characters and rich world-building. The narrative stood out to mebecause it focused more on the world's social issues than on complicated sci-fi tropes balance the author struck brought these characters and their struggles to life on thepage, and Cassandra IX was a powerful protagonist who carried the majority of thiscollection of stories. The humor in her relationship with her AI Alethia was a welcomereprieve from the darker aspects of the story, and the fast pacing of the individualchapters helped the story flow smoothly.” – Pacific Book Review

About the Author:

Award‐winning author J. M. Erickson's decade‐spanning body of work in speculative and science‐fiction storytelling is recognized for its immersive world-building, emotionally resonant character arcs, and high‐concept themes that explore resilience, identity, and apocalyptic landscapes. He earned his bachelor's degree from Boston College, majoring in psychology and sociology, and a master's degree from Simmons University's School of Social Work. He is a recognized authority in behavioral sciences and trauma-informed care in Massachusetts and remains very active as a high school counselor and community therapist.

About Manhattan Book Group:

Manhattan Book Group is a New York–based independent publishing organization dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional voices across fiction and nonfiction. Through its publishing services, imprints, and literary recognition programs-including the Manhattan Book Awards-the company champions quality storytelling, professional standards, and meaningful visibility for authors worldwide.