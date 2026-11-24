MENAFN - GetNews)"Gurucul has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Security Information and Event Management."Evaluated based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

LOS ANGELES - Nov. 24, 2026 - Gurucul, the leader in data and security analytics, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the 1 for the seco2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Managementnd year running.

Gartner defines security information and event management (SIEM) platforms as technologies that allow security operations teams to perform threat detection, investigation and orchestrate response actions.

Leaders consistently show evidence of superior vision and execution for emerging and anticipated requirements. Leaders provide products that are a strong functional match for the market's requirements. These vendors have been the most successful at building an installed base and revenue stream in the SIEM market. In addition to providing technology that is a good match for current customer requirements, the evolving state of the SIEM market presents new visions of what a SIEM can be. This has challenged the status quo of what it takes to be a leader. They typically have a relatively high market share and/or strong revenue growth and receive positive customer feedback about their SIEM capabilities and related service and support.

Gurucul's platform analyzes enterprise data at scale using machine learning and AI. Instead of useless alerts, Gurucul provides real-time, actionable information about true threats and their associated risk. The platform is open, flexible, cloud-native and cost-optimized. Gurucul reports data cost reductions of up to 87%, with tuning, while achieving complete data control, visibility, searchability and analytics within a single console. The platform supports SaaS, cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, including options across major hyperscalers.

Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities.​ The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Saryu Nayyar, CEO, Gurucul, said:“We're thankful for the customers who keep pushing us to solve difficult problems in security operations. Our second consecutive recognition as a Leader is, to us, a milestone that we're genuinely proud of, and we'll keep building our solution around the work customers need to get done: finding threats earlier, making the evidence easier to follow and helping the SOC act with confidence.”

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Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, by Eric Ahlm, Angel Berrios, Andrew Davies, Kevin Schmidt, Nov. 18, 2026

About Gurucul

Gurucul is a leading AI-driven security analytics company delivering actionable insights into cyber and insider risk. Its AI SOC platform, featuring next-gen SIEM, AI SOC Analyst, and Insider Risk Management, leverages machine learning, agentic AI, and advanced threat content to provide real-time detection, automated response, and intelligent workflows. Built on a cloud-native, open architecture with open choice data lakes, Gurucul enables organizations to maintain full control of their data, deploy anywhere, and integrate seamlessly with any security tool.

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