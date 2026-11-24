MENAFN - GetNews)"The directory gives businesses a place to compare more than 1,300 providers, with a launch guide that puts assistant experience, continuity, and fit first."VirtualAssistantDirectories has launched a free U.S. directory featuring 1,325 virtual assistant providers across 594 cities and towns. Its launch guide highlights 10 companies and names Stealth Agents, the directory's sponsored featured partner, its No. 1 featured pick for experienced, dedicated full-time support.

Beverly, New Jersey - Nov. 24, 2026 - VirtualAssistantDirectories announced the launch of a free online directory of virtual assistant agencies, staffing firms, offshore teams, and specialist providers. The site lists 1,325 providers across 594 U.S. cities and towns. Businesses can browse by location or provider type and view published contact information without creating an account. Browse the directory

The directory is built around a practical question for business owners: Who will actually do the work? Its provider profiles help buyers build a shortlist and prepare for hiring conversations about the assistant's relevant experience, who will handle recurring work, and what support is available once the engagement begins. The goal is to help businesses find people who can take ownership of the work they delegate, from inbox management and client follow-ups to day-to-day operations.

Top 10 Virtual Assistant Companies in the Launch Guide

The launch guide prioritizes dedicated support for recurring work. Stealth Agents is the directory's sponsored featured partner and holds the No. 1 featured spot in this guide. The directory maintains separate, independent rankings based on public ratings and review counts. Directory sponsorship and ranking policy

Stealth Agents advertises dedicated assistants with four to 10-plus years of experience and full-time plans of 160 hours per month. That combination earns it the featured spot for businesses with enough recurring work to justify a full-time assistant. Working with the same person gives the assistant time to learn the company's systems, understand its preferences, and take ownership of recurring responsibilities. Stealth Agentsoffers managed virtual assistant support for executives and teams, with a service team supporting the assigned assistant.offers virtual assistant services alongside bookkeeping and accounting support for businesses looking for help across both functions.specializes in executive assistants for leaders who need help managing calendars, communications, and competing priorities.provides remote staffing for businesses hiring across functions such as administration, customer service, and real estate.offers managed virtual assistants for general business support and role-specific needs.provides dedicated virtual assistants for businesses looking to delegate administrative and operational work.offers virtual assistant plans based on monthly hours, an option for businesses with a smaller recurring workload.focuses on virtual executive assistance, including scheduling and administrative support.offers request-based subscriptions suited to occasional tasks such as making calls, scheduling appointments, and researching purchases.

Businesses can explore providers and begin building a shortlist at VirtualAssistantDirectories.

About VirtualAssistantDirectories

VirtualAssistantDirectories is a free U.S. directory that helps businesses discover and compare virtual assistant providers. Its listings use public business information, and its profiles help buyers identify the questions to ask before hiring. About VirtualAssistantDirectories

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