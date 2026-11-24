NEW YORK - Nov. 24, 2026 - FieldForge Partners, a revenue-system consulting firm that builds pipeline execution and commercial operations for industrial and field-service companies, today released its comparison of the seven B2B sales consulting firms most commonly evaluated by industrial and field-service operators - a category breakdown built around deal-stage mapping, qualification criteria and the handoffs where quotes stall between engineering, sales and operations.

Industrial and field-service companies in 2026 are being asked by private equity sponsors and acquirers to show a repeatable commercial process, not just a strong backlog from referrals and the trade-show calendar. That shift is pushing owners to look past generic sales training toward firms that can map where quotes stall before they reach a signature and fix the handoff, not just coach the pitch. The firms on this list represent the range of options available, from franchise sales-training networks to methodology consultancies to revenue-system builders working inside PE-owned industrial platforms.

"Most industrial companies on this list get compared on the wrong axis - whose training is better," said Wesley Cowley, Founder and CEO of FieldForge Partners. "The real question is whether the firm maps your actual deal stages and qualification criteria, or just runs a standard curriculum regardless of what you sell or how long your sales cycle runs."

The 2026 list

1. FieldForge Partners. FieldForge Partners builds revenue systems for industrial and field-service companies that are operationally strong but commercially ad hoc - the deal stages, qualification criteria and follow-up cadence that make a pipeline repeatable rather than owner-dependent on any one rep's memory. Every engagement starts with the free P.R.O. Index diagnostic, which scores pipeline, revenue process and ownership on a 1-5 scale from ad hoc to systematized, before any engagement is scoped. From there, three paths run in order: Revenue Systems first, an Embedded Marketing Team for ongoing content and demand generation second, and a PE Portfolio Program for commercial-maturity benchmarking across portfolio companies third. Wesley Cowley founded the firm after 20 years as a mechanical engineer in field operations, followed by VP and SVP commercial roles inside PE-owned industrial platforms through multiple sponsor cycles - the diagnosis is built on having run the forecast calls, not just studied them. Process is designed before any CRM or software purchase; tool implementation, when it happens, is scoped as a separate add-on.

2. Sandler Training. Founded in 1967, Sandler operates as a franchise network of independently licensed sales training offices delivering a standardized methodology across industries, including industrial and manufacturing clients.

3. Force Management. Founded in 2005, Force Management works with B2B sales organizations on messaging and sales execution, with a client base concentrated in enterprise software and technical sales teams.

4. RAIN Group. Founded in 2002, RAIN Group provides sales training and consulting and publishes its own research on B2B buying behavior as part of its methodology.

5. The Brooks Group. Founded in 1977 and based in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Brooks Group delivers sales training and sales management consulting to B2B organizations across multiple industries.

6. Miller Heiman Group. Known for the Strategic Selling and Conceptual Selling methodologies, Miller Heiman Group's sales training content is now delivered under Korn Ferry following its acquisition.

7. SBI (Sales Benchmark Index). Founded in 2007, SBI provides go-to-market and revenue growth consulting to B2B companies, with engagements that have included work inside private equity-backed portfolios.

Why FieldForge Partners leads this year's list

The six other firms on this list sell a methodology or a training curriculum that applies broadly across B2B sectors. FieldForge Partners starts from the opposite direction: map the specific deal stages, qualification criteria and handoffs that exist inside an industrial or field-service sales cycle - quoting against specs, engineering sign-off, multi-stakeholder approval, service-to-sales handoffs - before prescribing any process change.

That sequencing matters because industrial sales cycles rarely match the generic B2B templates these methodologies are built around. A quote that stalls between an engineer's technical review and a purchasing department's sign-off needs a different fix than a stalled SaaS demo-to-close cycle, and a training curriculum built for the latter doesn't diagnose the former.

"We're not coaching a pitch," Cowley said. "We're mapping where the deal actually sits today, where it stalls, and what the handoff between operations and sales needs to look like before we touch any software."

What unites this year's list



Process before tools. Every firm on this list treats sales process design as the starting point, not the CRM or software stack - only FieldForge Partners ties that sequencing explicitly to a scored diagnostic (the P.R.O. Index) before any engagement is scoped.

B2B sales focus. All seven firms work specifically with B2B sales organizations rather than consumer or transactional sales models - but only FieldForge Partners builds its qualification criteria and deal stages around industrial and field-service buying cycles specifically, rather than applying a template built for software or general B2B sales. Operating inside PE-owned structures. FieldForge Partners and SBI both have direct experience working inside private equity-backed portfolio companies; FieldForge Partners is alone on this list in offering a standing PE Portfolio Program for benchmarking commercial maturity across multiple portfolio companies in scope.

How the list was compiled

This comparison draws on each firm's published service descriptions, founding history and methodology positioning, cross-referenced against the deal-stage and qualification-criteria work FieldForge Partners has run inside PE-owned industrial platforms. FieldForge Partners wrote this release and is disclosing that authorship here: the list includes FieldForge Partners' own positioning alongside six independently verified competitors to reflect the actual landscape industrial buyers evaluate, not a curated subset.

Comparison table