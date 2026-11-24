IIM Mumbai Opens Admissions For Advanced Project Management Programme
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 24th November 2026: IIM Mumbai, in collaboration with Jaro Education, has opened admissions for the fourth batch of its Executive Certificate Programme in Advanced Project Management and Analytics, designed to equip professionals with the technical, analytical and managerial capabilities required to navigate increasingly complex project environments.
IIM Mumbai, a pioneer in Industrial Management, was ranked sixth among management institutions in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2024. The growing complexity of projects across industries, coupled with the increasing adoption of technology and data-driven decision-making, is creating a greater need for professionals who can manage projects across time, cost, quality and performance parameters.
According to the report by the Project Management Institute (PMI), the global economy is expected to require 25 million additional project professionals by 2030, while nearly 87.7 million project management-oriented roles are projected to be required globally by 2027. At the organisational level, project planning and capability development are also emerging as key priorities. A Quixy report found that 46% of organisations identify project planning as a top priority, while 68% place emphasis on developing project management skills to improve performance.
At the same time, project management practices are evolving with the wider adoption of Agile methodologies and analytics-led decision-making. The Tech Report notes that 71% of organisations globally use Agile methodologies, reflecting the shift towards more adaptive approaches to managing projects and responding to changing business requirements.
PROF. Manoj K. Tiwari, Director, IIM Mumbai, said, "As AI and generative AI increasingly become part of enterprise workflows, project management is also moving towards greater automation and predictive decision-making. Organisations that integrate AI and GenAI-powered analytics into project workflows can potentially improve agility, operational efficiency and project outcomes. This is creating a new requirement for project leaders who can combine domain expertise with data and technology capabilities."
The programme combines project management frameworks with advanced analytics to help participants develop a structured approach to planning, execution, risk management and performance improvement. It focuses on the knowledge, behavioural skills, processes, tools and techniques required to manage projects effectively in a dynamic business environment.
With faculty bringing extensive research and consulting experience in project management, the programme aims to strengthen participants' ability to apply contemporary project management practices across industries.
Programme Details:
Programme: Executive Certificate Programme in Advanced Project Management and Analytics
Duration: 7 months
Mode: Blended Mode (Live Online + Campus Immersion)
Commencement Date: 20th December, 2026
Campus Immersion: 2 Days of Campus Immersion (towards the end of the programme)
Eligibility: Graduates (10+2+3) or Diploma Holders 50% only for 10+2+3) from a recognised university (UGC/AlCTE/DEC/AlU/State Government/recognised international universities) in any discipline with a minimum of 03 years of work experience after graduation or diploma holder with at least 05 years of experience.
Programme Fee: INR 2,20,000/- + GST
Application Fee: INR 1,000 + GST
Certification: 'Certificate of Completion' for the "Executive Certificate Programme in Advanced Project Management & Analytics".
Service Partner: Jaro Education
IIM Mumbai, a pioneer in Industrial Management, was ranked sixth among management institutions in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2024. The growing complexity of projects across industries, coupled with the increasing adoption of technology and data-driven decision-making, is creating a greater need for professionals who can manage projects across time, cost, quality and performance parameters.
According to the report by the Project Management Institute (PMI), the global economy is expected to require 25 million additional project professionals by 2030, while nearly 87.7 million project management-oriented roles are projected to be required globally by 2027. At the organisational level, project planning and capability development are also emerging as key priorities. A Quixy report found that 46% of organisations identify project planning as a top priority, while 68% place emphasis on developing project management skills to improve performance.
At the same time, project management practices are evolving with the wider adoption of Agile methodologies and analytics-led decision-making. The Tech Report notes that 71% of organisations globally use Agile methodologies, reflecting the shift towards more adaptive approaches to managing projects and responding to changing business requirements.
PROF. Manoj K. Tiwari, Director, IIM Mumbai, said, "As AI and generative AI increasingly become part of enterprise workflows, project management is also moving towards greater automation and predictive decision-making. Organisations that integrate AI and GenAI-powered analytics into project workflows can potentially improve agility, operational efficiency and project outcomes. This is creating a new requirement for project leaders who can combine domain expertise with data and technology capabilities."
The programme combines project management frameworks with advanced analytics to help participants develop a structured approach to planning, execution, risk management and performance improvement. It focuses on the knowledge, behavioural skills, processes, tools and techniques required to manage projects effectively in a dynamic business environment.
With faculty bringing extensive research and consulting experience in project management, the programme aims to strengthen participants' ability to apply contemporary project management practices across industries.
Programme Details:
Programme: Executive Certificate Programme in Advanced Project Management and Analytics
Duration: 7 months
Mode: Blended Mode (Live Online + Campus Immersion)
Commencement Date: 20th December, 2026
Campus Immersion: 2 Days of Campus Immersion (towards the end of the programme)
Eligibility: Graduates (10+2+3) or Diploma Holders 50% only for 10+2+3) from a recognised university (UGC/AlCTE/DEC/AlU/State Government/recognised international universities) in any discipline with a minimum of 03 years of work experience after graduation or diploma holder with at least 05 years of experience.
Programme Fee: INR 2,20,000/- + GST
Application Fee: INR 1,000 + GST
Certification: 'Certificate of Completion' for the "Executive Certificate Programme in Advanced Project Management & Analytics".
Service Partner: Jaro Education
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