MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Russia have signed a protocol following the 14th meeting of their Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held in Moscow on Monday, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The meeting was co-chaired by Turkmen Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguly Atagulyev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

The commission discussed cooperation in trade, the fuel and energy sector, industry, agriculture, transport and communications, and digital technologies. The agenda also included humanitarian cooperation in education, science, healthcare, culture, sports and environmental protection.

Russia remains one of Turkmenistan's key trading partners. According to Russian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ivan Volynkin, around 190 companies and economic entities with Russian capital were operating in Turkmenistan, including major companies such as Gazprom, KAMAZ and Tatneft.

Transport connectivity is another important area of bilateral cooperation. The two countries have discussed developing routes linking Turkmenistan with China and other markets, as well as expanding the eastern branch of the International North-South Transport Corridor. Other projects under consideration include the Volga-Caspian Canal, with access to Turkmenbashi port, and the Eastern Bypass of the Caspian Sea. These initiatives are aimed at expanding regional freight transit and strengthening transport links between Central Asia, Russia and other markets.

According to the Russian ambassador, more than 54,000 Turkmen citizens were studying at Russian higher education institutions as of early 2026, while the Russian government allocated 500 state-funded university places for Turkmen applicants in 2025.