MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bertrange (Luxembourg), November 24, 2026 – Solutions 30 SE (the“Company”) informs the market that it has requested that Euronext Paris suspend trading in its shares (ISIN: FR0013379484) with effect from today at 12:00 noon C.E.T.

As the Company is holding a strategic webinar today at 12:00 noon C.E.T, during market hours, this suspension is intended to allow the effective and complete dissemination of the information to the market and to ensure that all investors have equal access to that information.

Trading in the Company's shares will resume at the end of the webinar, at 14:00 C.E.T.

About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects. Every day, Solutions30 is doing its part to build a more connected and sustainable world. Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 9 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indices: CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

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Contact



Individual Shareholders:

Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63 –...

Analysts/Investors:

...

Press:

Isabelle DRAY - +33 6 85 36 85 11 -...

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