MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combined company expected to trade on the Nasdaq as FrenchFry Holdings, Inc. (FFRY)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrenchFry Acquisitions LLC (“FrenchFry”), an AI-native holding company that builds, invests in and acquires businesses run on a shared AI platform, and Tavia Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: TAVI) (“Tavia”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (“BCA”).

The proposed business combination ascribes an enterprise value of $500 million to FrenchFry Acquisitions LLC, with its equityholders receiving an aggregate of 45 million shares of FrenchFry Holdings, Inc. common stock valued at $10.00 per share, plus $50 million in convertible promissory notes.

Upon completion of the Business Combination, the combined company will operate as FrenchFry Holdings, Inc. (“FrenchFry Holdings”), a Texas corporation, with two operating subsidiaries: FrenchFry AI, which operates the FrenchFry.ai agentic AI business development platform, and Catalyst Holdings, an AI app and game launch platform. FrenchFry Holdings plans to acquire additional businesses where it can accelerate growth and drive profitability using FrenchFry.ai and Catalyst technologies. FrenchFry Holdings' Class A common stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol“FFRY,” subject to listing approval.

“This is a significant milestone toward completing our business combination with FrenchFry,” said Andy Wiederhorn, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tavia.“FrenchFry Holdings is built on one AI layer serving many growth businesses. We believe there are thousands of small to medium-sized companies that can benefit from this platform. As a public company, FrenchFry Holdings expects to have the access to capital it needs to grow FrenchFry.ai and to make Catalyst's first investments and acquisitions, which can run on its AI agents with minimal added overhead.”

The consummation of the business combination is subject to closing conditions as described in the BCA, including but not limited to the effectiveness of the Registration Statement to be filed with the SEC, approval by Tavia's shareholders, Nasdaq listing approval and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Business Combination is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

About FrenchFry Holdings

FrenchFry Holdings is an AI-native holding company that builds, invests in and acquires businesses that run on a shared AI platform and shared finance, accounting, legal and human resources functions. At the closing of the Business Combination it will own two operating businesses:



FrenchFry AI operates FrenchFry.ai, a no-code agentic AI business development platform. Its AI agents source prospects showing buying intent through PipelineX, the company's own lead sourcing engine, using more than 150 million records licensed from third-party providers. The agents reach prospects across web, SMS, email and LinkedIn, and hand each conversation to a member of the customer's team at the right moment. FrenchFry.ai is built for franchise systems, multi-location operators and other businesses that sell high-value products and services through sales teams. Each customer's data is kept in its own instance. Learn more at .

Catalyst Holdings has built an AI app and game launch platform with growth, retention and analytics tools. It plans to fund and grow games and apps that have launched or are close to launch in exchange for a share of their revenue: it recoups its investment first, then receives 30% to 50% of net revenue. Catalyst Holdings may also acquire games, apps and related businesses.



FrenchFry Holdings also plans to acquire established businesses that have demonstrated product-market fit, generally with annual revenue of $5 million to $500 million, that are cash-flow positive or near break-even and that rely on manual sales, marketing or customer service that its AI agents can automate.

About Tavia Acquisition Corp.

Tavia Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: TAVI) is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Tavia is sponsored by Fog Cutter Holdings LLC. For more information, visit tavia.co.

Advisors

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. and Cohen & Company Capital Markets are serving as capital markets advisors to Tavia. Foley & Lardner LLP is serving as legal counsel to FrenchFry. Reed Smith is serving as legal counsel to Tavia. Sanli Pastore & Hill, Inc. provided a fairness opinion to the special committee of Tavia's board of directors.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination (the“Business Combination”), FrenchFry Holdings, Inc., together with FrenchFry as co-registrant, intends to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (the“Registration Statement”), which will include a preliminary proxy statement of Tavia and a preliminary prospectus of FrenchFry Holdings, Inc. relating to the securities to be issued in connection with the Business Combination. After the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC, Tavia will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to its shareholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the Business Combination. Tavia and FrenchFry Holdings, Inc. may also file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the Business Combination. This press release is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that Tavia or FrenchFry Holdings, Inc. has filed or may file with the SEC in connection with the Business Combination.

BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF TAVIA ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE BUSINESS COMBINATION, INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT TAVIA, FRENCHFRY, FRENCHFRY HOLDINGS, INC. AND THE BUSINESS COMBINATION.

Shareholders may obtain free copies of these documents, once available, at the SEC's website at or by directing a request to Tavia Acquisition Corp., 9606 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, Attn: Secretary, or by telephone at (310) 818-3063.

Participants in the Solicitation

Tavia, FrenchFry, FrenchFry Holdings, Inc. and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Tavia's shareholders in connection with the Business Combination. Information about the identity of Tavia's current directors and executive officers and information about the persons expected to serve as directors and officers of FrenchFry Holdings, Inc. following the Business Combination will be set forth in the Registration Statement filed with the SEC. Additional information about the participants and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, which may differ from those of Tavia's public shareholders generally, will be included in the Registration Statement and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus when available. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a proxy statement or a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or the Business Combination. It is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. No offer of securities will be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Neither the SEC nor any state securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the securities to be issued in the Business Combination or passed upon the merits of the Business Combination or the accuracy or adequacy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These include statements about the expected timing and completion of the Business Combination, the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, the listing of FrenchFry Holdings' securities on Nasdaq, the combined company's access to capital, business strategy and plans, including its plans for revenue-share investments and acquisitions, its market opportunity, and the capabilities and development of its products and technology. Words such as“expect,”“plan,”“intend,”“will,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“potential,”“seek” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the management of Tavia and FrenchFry, which may prove inaccurate, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Tavia and FrenchFry, that could cause actual results to differ materially, including:



the risk that the Business Combination is not completed by Tavia's business combination deadline of March 5, 2027 (unless extended) or at all, including because Tavia's shareholders do not approve it, the Registration Statement is not declared effective, other closing conditions are not satisfied or the business combination agreement is terminated;

the ability of FrenchFry Holdings to obtain or maintain the listing of its Class A common stock on Nasdaq;

the amount of redemptions by Tavia's public shareholders, which may reduce the public float and trading liquidity of FrenchFry Holdings' securities, and the combined company's ability to raise the substantial additional capital needed to fund its strategy;

costs related to the Business Combination and to operating as a public company, the significant dilution that Tavia's public shareholders who do not redeem their shares will experience, and FrenchFry Holdings' ability to make interest and principal payments on the promissory notes to be issued in the Business Combination;

the limited operating history of FrenchFry AI and Catalyst Holdings, the de minimis revenue generated by FrenchFry AI to date, the fact that Catalyst Holdings has made no investments and generated no revenue to date, and the combined company's ability to achieve or sustain profitability;

the risk that the combined company's shared AI platform does not perform as designed or produce the expected benefits, including because three of its four shared engines are not yet in use;

the combined company's ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions and revenue-share investments;

dependence on third-party data providers, AI models and other technology and service providers;

cybersecurity incidents and complex and evolving laws governing data privacy and protection, automated calls, texts and emails (including the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the CAN-SPAM Act), AI and gambling;

the combined company's dependence on its founders and a small number of key personnel, some of whom have other business interests, including in Tavia's sponsor and its affiliates;

conflicts of interest arising from the affiliation of Tavia's sponsor, Fog Cutter Holdings LLC, with FrenchFry and from the interests of Tavia's sponsor, directors and officers in the Business Combination, which may differ from those of Tavia's public shareholders, and the concentration of voting power in Tavia's sponsor expected to result from FrenchFry Holdings' dual-class share structure;

the outcome of any legal proceedings relating to the Business Combination or to Tavia, FrenchFry or FrenchFry Holdings;

changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; and the other risks described under“Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement and in other documents filed or to be filed by Tavia or FrenchFry Holdings with the SEC.



The foregoing list is not exhaustive. There may be additional risks that neither Tavia nor FrenchFry presently knows or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, none of Tavia, FrenchFry or FrenchFry Holdings undertakes any obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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