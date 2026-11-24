MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First systematic modern exploration in nearly 30 years since the discovery of the Alto Ruri gold system.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forte Minerals Corp. (“Forte” or the“Company”) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQX: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce that it has secured a one-year community access agreement (“the Agreement”) enabling exploration at its 100%-owned Alto Ruri high-sulphidation epithermal gold project (“Alto Ruri”) in Ancash, Peru. Alto Ruri is located approximately 15 kilometres from Barrick's past-producing Pierina Heap Leach Gold Mine, which produced over 8+ million ounces.

“Securing a community access agreement represents a major milestone for Alto Ruri and for the Company,” said Patrick Elliott, President and CEO of Forte Minerals.

“For nearly 30 years, this historically drilled high-grade gold discovery has not had the benefit of systematic modern follow-up exploration. Reaching this point required consistent and respectful engagement with community stakeholders. With access now secured, Forte can initiate drill permitting to evaluate the gold system using modern exploration methods across a 2 km by 1.5 km alteration footprint.”

The Agreement provides Forte with access to undertake surface exploration across the historical discovery area, where follow-up exploration has been constrained by limited access for nearly three decades. Reaching this milestone reflects Forte's commitment to a dedicated, transparent and thoughtful community engagement program over more than two years since the project was acquired in March 2024.

Historical Gold Discovery Ready for Modern Exploration

In 1997, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura (“Buenaventura”) completed 13 drill holes totaling 2,425 metres at Alto Ruri, comprising eight diamond drill holes and five reverse-circulation drill holes, as reported in the Company's news release (March 4th, 2024 ).

Historical discovery hole DDH-01-97 returned:



131 metres of 2.55 g/t gold, including

54 metres of 5.39 g/t gold, including 10 metres of 11.96 g/t gold



And the last diamond hole DDH-08-97 returned:



145 metres of 0.44 g/t gold, including

28 metres of 0.70 g/t gold, and 45 metres of 0.77 g/t gold



*Located 425m SE of discovery hole DDH-01-97









Figure 1- Historical drill logs for Alto Ruri showing alteration and gold grades by depth in DDH-01-97 & DDH-08-97.

In 2011, Rio Marañón Minerals S.A.C. reanalyzed portions of the drill core from the eight diamond drill holes Buenaventura completed in 1997. The Company used these gold assay results and historical drill logs to calculate gold assay intervals for holes DDH-001-97 and DDH-008-97. The Company considers these historical drill results relevant as they demonstrate the exploration potential of the Alto Ruri gold prospect. Any future exploration work by the Company will include verification of the historical data through drilling.

A Large Alteration System That Has Never Been Systematically Tested

Alto Ruri is a high-sulphidation epithermal gold system situated within the Miocene mineral belt of the Peruvian Andes, sharing geological similarities in lithology, mineralization, elevation, and alteration size and style with Barrick's nearby Pierina mine1.

The advanced argillic alteration footprint at Alto Ruri measures approximately 2 km by 1.5 km. Historical drilling was limited to 13 shallow holes completed in 1997, and no systematic surface geochemical or geophysical surveys have ever been conducted across the broader system.

Modern surface exploration will improve the Company's understanding of controls on historical gold mineralization and refine targets for drill testing.









Figure 2 - Alto Ruri geological model showing alteration zones, and gold intercepts from historical drill holes.

Next Steps

With community access secured, Forte's near-term priorities at Alto Ruri include:



Initiating and advancing the Declaración de Impacto Ambiental, or DIA, drill-permitting process in parallel with the surface exploration program.

Commencing detailed geological alteration and structural mapping and systematic geochemical sampling across the 2 km by 1.5 km alteration footprint; an extensive channel sampling program across all outcrop exposure within the advanced argillic alteration footprint.

Completing several geophysical surveys across the entire alteration footprint to complement geological and geochemical datasets, utilizing resistivity surveys to target advanced argillic vuggy silica at depth (highly resistive).

Reviewing available historical core and RC logs and assays and recent TerraSpec alteration data to support target development. Integrating surface exploration results with historical drilling data to refine target selection for a follow-up drill program.



Further details regarding the timing and scope of the exploration program will be announced as they are finalized.

Qualified Person

Richard Osmond, P.Geo., Independent Director of Forte and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Forte Minerals

Forte Minerals Corp. is an exploration company with a portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru. Through a strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., the Company gains access to a pipeline of historically drilled targets across premier Andean mineral belts. The Company is committed to responsible resource development that generates sustained value for shareholders, communities, and partners.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Forte Minerals Corp.

(signed)“Patrick Elliott”

Patrick Elliott, MSc, MBA, PGeo

President & Chief Executive Officer

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Notes:

Analogies drawn between Alto Ruri and Barrick's Pierina deposit are based on geological similarities in alteration style and setting only. There is no assurance that Alto Ruri hosts, or will be found to host, mineralization comparable in scale, grade, or continuity to the Pierina deposit.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively,“forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions“anticipate”,“believe”,“plan”,“estimate”,“expect”,“intend”,“may”,“should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events, including statements relating to the Company's surface exploration plans at Alto Ruri, the design and timing of any geophysical survey or drill program, and the potential of the Alto Ruri project generally. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company with respect to the matters described in this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks relating to community relations and access, permitting, the availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under“Risk Factors and Uncertainties” in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information or statements to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the“CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at