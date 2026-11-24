MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The strategist who helped Dove, Airbnb and Corona build tribes has already rebranded Goldfish and given it a new line: Think in gold.







NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldfish, the gold token that asks people to think in gold, today named Joah Santos as its chief marketing officer. Santos has already led the company's rebrand and written its new tagline, Think in gold.

The problem he is there to work on is one most people live with and few notice: they earn, save and price everything in dollars, and a dollar buys less as the years go by. Goldfish gives them a second way to count: in gold.

Santos is the strategist behind the P.O.V. method. He helps a brand take ownership of a deep pain point that one group of people feels, so that the brand and its fans become a tribe working on the world they want to see. He has done it for Dove, Airbnb, Corona, Modelo and Victoria. Santos has a track record of success when the product is as good as Goldfish is.

For Dove, the pain point was how the beauty industry made women feel about their looks. Owning it led to the Campaign for Real Beauty, which Ad Age ranked the top ad campaign of the 21st century.

He did the same for AB InBev's Mexican beers. In Brand Finance's ranking of the world's most valuable beer brands, Corona went from sixth to first, while Victoria and Modelo went from outside the top 25 into the top five.

Airbnb went from obscurity to the top of the short-term stay and hotel category. By 2021 it was worth more on the stock market than Marriott and Hilton combined. At BERA, Santos worked with Jim Stengel, the former global marketing officer of Procter & Gamble, on the purpose metrics that measure brand love and its direct effect on sales.

In crypto, he helped many projects like Dokyo, the most traded NFT project, which was more of a marketing angle for Avalanche two cycles ago. In the last cycle he ran the Stimmy campaign for Moonberg which in June 2025 reached the number one spot on Kaito's mindshare ranking, while spending 1/10th of the nearest competitor.

"I have spent my career looking for a pain point I could help people with," said Santos. "I have never had one that affects so many people and bothers so few. If a yardstick got three percent shorter every year, we would call it broken. When money does it, we call it inflation. The dollar does half my job for me. Every time it buys a little less, somebody starts wondering what else they should do."

To see how Goldfish works, go to goldfishgold.com. To follow what Santos does next, follow @goldfishggbr on X.

About Goldfish

Goldfish is a gold token for people who would rather think in gold than in dollars. Its gold has never left the ground: one million troy ounces lie unmined in the Happy 2 claims in Pinal County, Arizona, held in trust for everyone who holds the token. That means no vault, no armed guards, no secret location and far less exposure to war. Today there are 40 ounces in the ground for every ounce of Goldfish in circulation. The claims have been surveyed since the 1960s, most recently in an independent technical report in August 2026, and the surveys agree on what is there. Goldfish is the trading name of GGBR Inc., based in Wyoming. More at goldfishgold.com.

The price of gold goes down as well as up. Nothing in this release is financial advice.



Web: goldfishgold.com X: @goldfishggbr



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