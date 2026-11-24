MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Blue Biofuels, Inc. (OTCQB: BIOF) today announced that it has completed construction and installation of its Cellulose-to-Ethanol Integrated Demonstration Unit (IDU) and is beginning system calibration. The company plans to begin its integrated demonstration campaign in early 2027 following calibration and commissioning.

The IDU brings together the process steps Blue Biofuels previously tested separately at pilot scale. It is designed to convert king grass into fermentable sugars using the company's patented Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS) process, then ferment those sugars and distill the resulting ethanol. Operating the full system continuously at a higher volume will allow the company to measure throughput, ethanol yields and energy use under sustained operating conditions.

Data from the campaign will be the basis for final engineering and design for the company's planned commercial cellulosic ethanol plant in Frostproof, Florida. The results will also confirm to potential lenders and equity investors operating data to assess the plant's projected production and costs.

The campaign will generate evidence of 120 days of continuous, steady-state production to support the company's application under the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Section 9003 loan guarantee program. An independent engineering firm is expected to review and document the operating data for submission to USDA and the lender. If approved, a USDA guarantee would cover 80% of a participating lender's risk and helps Blue Biofuels secure construction financing alongside private investment.

Quote from CEO

“We've tested the individual steps. Now we're preparing to run them together, from king grass to finished ethanol,” said Ben Slager, CEO of Blue Biofuels.“The data will help us refine the Frostproof plant design and give lenders and investors a clearer basis for evaluating the project.”

About Blue Biofuels Inc

Blue Biofuels is a Florida-based renewable fuels technology company developing its patented CTS process to convert plant biomass into sugars for production of renewable fuels, including cellulosic ethanol. Learn more at bluebiofuels.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements about commissioning, campaign timing and results, engineering, financing and facility development. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to technical, financing, regulatory and other risks described in the company's SEC filings.

Company Contact

Ben Slager, CEO and Chairman | ...