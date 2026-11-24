Combining QHD clarity, Delta E < 2 color accuracy, 120Hz smoothness, and 65W USB-C connectivity, the INNOCN CB27Q1 debuts at a Black Friday price of $199.99.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INNOCN, a global display technology brand specializing in professional, productivity, and gaming monitors, today announced the U.S. launch of the CB27Q1, a 27-inch QHD professional monitor designed to enhance everyday productivity, creative workflows, and long hours of desktop use.Combining a high-resolution IPS display, a 120Hz refresh rate, Delta E < 2 color accuracy, and 65W USB-C connectivity, the CB27Q1 brings together visual precision, smooth performance, and practical functionality in a single display.Launching during the Black Friday shopping season, the CB27Q1 is available at a special introductory price of $199.99 on Amazon US, offering $150 in savings compared with its regular price of $349.99.27-Inch QHD Display: A Balance Between Clarity and Workspace EfficiencyThe INNOCN CB27Q1 features a 27-inch IPS panel with a QHD resolution of 2560 × 1440, providing approximately 78% more pixels than a conventional Full HD display.The additional resolution allows users to view sharper text, more detailed images, and multiple application windows with greater clarity. Its 27-inch screen size offers a practical balance between usable workspace and desktop footprint, making it suitable for home offices, professional workstations, and creative environments.IPS panel technology also supports consistent color reproduction across wide viewing angles, helping maintain visual quality when reviewing documents, editing images, or collaborating with colleagues.From working with spreadsheets and presentations to programming and digital content creation, the CB27Q1 provides a versatile display environment for a wide range of professional tasks.Delta E < 2 Color Accuracy for Professional and Creative WorkAccurate color reproduction is an important consideration for professionals working with visual content.With Delta E < 2 color accuracy, the CB27Q1 is designed to deliver consistent and precise color representation, helping users make more reliable visual decisions throughout their creative workflows.For photographers, graphic designers, digital marketers, and content creators, accurate colors can help reduce discrepancies during image editing, visual asset preparation, and content review.Combined with its QHD IPS panel, the CB27Q1 offers a practical solution for users who require dependable color performance without moving to a higher-priced specialist display.120Hz Refresh Rate for a Smoother Everyday WorkflowWhile high refresh rates are often associated with gaming, smoother motion can also enhance the everyday desktop experience.The CB27Q1 supports a 120Hz refresh rate, updating the screen twice as frequently as a conventional 60Hz monitor.This higher refresh rate allows scrolling through documents, navigating websites, moving application windows, and interacting with software interfaces to appear more fluid.For professionals who spend much of their day switching between applications, reviewing lengthy documents, or working with detailed interfaces, the combination of QHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate offers a more responsive visual experience.The monitor also provides flexibility for users who enjoy gaming and multimedia entertainment outside working hours.Eye Comfort Features for Extended Working SessionsAs professionals spend increasingly long hours in front of digital displays, visual comfort has become an important part of modern monitor design.The CB27Q1 incorporates low blue light technology and DC dimming to support a more comfortable viewing experience during extended use.Low blue light technology helps reduce blue light output, while DC dimming is designed to minimize screen flicker associated with brightness adjustment.These features make the CB27Q1 particularly suitable for activities involving prolonged screen time, including document editing, programming, research, graphic design, and remote work.By combining visual performance with eye comfort considerations, INNOCN aims to provide a display that supports both professional productivity and everyday usability.65W USB-C Connectivity for a Cleaner WorkspaceModern professionals increasingly rely on laptops as their primary work devices, creating a need for simpler connectivity and more organized desktop setups.The CB27Q1 features USB-C connectivity with up to 65W power delivery, allowing compatible laptops to receive power while transmitting video through a single cable.This single-cable connection can reduce desktop clutter and simplify the process of connecting a laptop to an external display.For remote workers, creative professionals, and users who regularly move between home and office environments, USB-C connectivity provides added convenience when setting up or disconnecting their workstations.The CB27Q1 is designed to complement modern laptop-based workflows, including compatible MacBook and Windows devices.Designed for Modern Professionals and Everyday CreativityThe CB27Q1 expands INNOCN's professional monitor portfolio by bringing together essential display technologies for users who value productivity, visual quality, and practical connectivity.For office professionals, its QHD resolution provides additional workspace for documents, spreadsheets, and multitasking.For designers and content creators, Delta E < 2 color accuracy supports more consistent visual work.For laptop users, 65W USB-C power delivery simplifies connectivity and helps maintain a cleaner desktop.For users spending extended periods in front of a screen, low blue light technology, DC dimming, and a 120Hz refresh rate contribute to a more comfortable and fluid viewing experience.Rather than focusing on a single application, the CB27Q1 is designed to support the diverse demands of modern professional and personal computing.Key SpecificationsModel: INNOCN CB27Q1Screen Size: 27 inchesPanel Type: IPSResolution: QHD (2560 × 1440)Aspect Ratio: 16:9Refresh Rate: 120HzColor Accuracy: Delta E < 2USB-C Power Delivery: Up to 65WEye Comfort Features: Low Blue Light and DC DimmingRecommended Applications: Professional Productivity, Content Creation, Graphic Design, Home Office, and Everyday EntertainmentPricing and AvailabilityThe INNOCN CB27Q1 is officially available on Amazon US starting November 24, 2026.To celebrate the U.S. launch and the Black Friday shopping season, INNOCN is offering a limited-time introductory discount of $150, bringing the price down to $199.99.Product: INNOCN CB27Q1 27-Inch QHD 120Hz Professional MonitorRegular Price: $349.99Black Friday Launch Price: $199.99Total Savings: $150 (Approximately 43% Off)Available at Amazon US:The promotional price is available for a limited time and is subject to product availability and applicable Amazon terms.About INNOCNINNOCN is a global display technology brand dedicated to developing innovative monitors for professional productivity, creative work, gaming, and everyday entertainment.Its product portfolio includes professional color monitors, high-resolution displays, ultrawide monitors, gaming monitors, and advanced display technologies such as OLED and Mini-LED.With a focus on display innovation, visual performance, and user-centered design, INNOCN continues to provide versatile display solutions that meet the evolving needs of professionals, creators, gamers, and everyday users.For more information, visit .

Lexie Xu

HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

+86 175 0300 1737

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INNOCN Launches CB27Q1, a 27-Inch QHD 120Hz Monitor Designed for Professional Productivity and Everyday Comfort News Provided By HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED November 24, 2026, 10:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Social Media



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