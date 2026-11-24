Diamond sponsor to highlight capabilities that support the Veteran care continuum, from first interaction through long term care and sustainment

- Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSSNORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS ), a leading provider of health information technology solutions for federal healthcare organizations, today announced its participation as a diamond sponsor of the 2026 National Veterans Small Business Engagement (NVSBE), taking place December 8–9 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.DSS will showcase its flagship message“Veteran care journey has a lot of stops. Their record shouldn't.” It conveys that DSS stands with the Department of Veterans Affairs in keeping each Veteran connected to their record and care team throughout their health care journey, from the first interaction through hospital stays, specialty care, transitions, long-term care, and sustainment.“Veterans deserve coordinated care, regardless of where they receive treatment. The Veteran may move between providers and care settings, but their information should move with them,” said Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS.“By connecting clinical information and workflows across VA, we can help care teams make more informed decisions, reduce administrative burdens and deliver a more seamless experience for Veterans.”DSS will engage with government leaders and industry partners on the importance of connecting patient information across the Veteran care continuum. Representatives will be available at booth #708 to discuss how interoperability, secure cloud infrastructure and health IT modernization can help VA improve care coordination across clinical settings.The DSS Health Cloud will also be a key focus of the company's presence at NVSBE. Built with zero-trust architecture and listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, the platform provides a secure foundation for federal health IT applications and services, supporting modernization while maintaining rigorous security requirements.Supporting the Full Veteran Care JourneyFrom initial intake and primary care to specialty services, hospital stays, rehabilitation and long-term care, Veterans often receive care across multiple settings and clinical teams. Ensuring that relevant patient information is accessible throughout these transitions is essential to maintaining continuity, improving clinical decision-making, and reducing administrative burdens.As a longstanding VA partner, DSS supports the continuum of Veteran care through interoperable solutions and services that connect people, information and technology across the enterprise. Its capabilities help clinicians access the information they need, streamline workflows and spend more time focused on delivering high-quality care to Veterans.At NVSBE 2026, DSS will highlight several capabilities supporting VA's evolving healthcare and technology priorities, including:.Capabilities across the patient pathway: SaaS applications supporting clinical and administrative workflows from bedside care to long-term care and sustainment..Interoperability and integration: Bidirectional data exchange and solutions designed to work with existing VA systems, including VistA/CPRS and the Federal Electronic Health Record..Cloud and security: DSS Health Cloud, a FedRAMP High (Class D) certified platform providing secure, scalable cloud infrastructure for sensitive federal health information..Modernization and cybersecurity: Expertise in IT modernization, systems engineering, governance and cybersecurity to help federal agencies strengthen and evolve their technology environments..Super Intelligence: Preparing for the next generation of intelligent healthcare technologies, including advanced clinical decision support and predictive capabilities.About DSS, Inc.Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, helping the Department of Veterans Affairs as a SaaS and cloud service provider and solutions integrator. DSS is committed to assisting VA in its delivery of highly reliable care for Veterans by supporting key initiatives, evolving regulatory requirements and business transformation across the VA enterprise. For more information, visit .

Matthew Langan

L&R Communications

+1 202-262-3340

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DSS Brings Vision for Connected Veteran Care to NVSBE 2026, Booth 708 News Provided By L&R Communications November 24, 2026, 10:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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