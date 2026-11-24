Carrefour LabelVie

LEAFIO AI

Carrefour LabelVie Completes LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency Implementation and Is Now Scaling It Across 180 Stores in Morocco

- Member of the Carrefour LabelVie project teamLEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After a successful pilot, the Moroccan retail operator is extending automated planograms and mobile shelf execution across four store formats and an assortment of more than 20,000 items.Moroccan retail operator Carrefour LabelVie has finished implementing LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency and is extending the solution to 180 stores after a successful pilot launch in selected categories. The retailer uses the system to automate and optimize planogram management in four formats, which range from convenience stores to large hypermarkets.Carrefour LabelVie is one of the top players in Morocco's FMCG market, with an assortment of more than 20,000 items. Its ongoing investment in operational excellence aims at a better customer experience and more productive shelves.How the Rollout Was DeliveredBoth teams worked closely together at every stage of the project. Testing began in selected categories and store formats, where the pilot checked key features and workflows. Store teams then received the LEAFIO mobile app to validate planogram execution directly on the shop floor. The two project teams coordinated every day, which let them move faster and solve challenges in real time. Once the initial rollout was finished, the project entered its scaling phase across all stores.“It was an intensive project with high involvement on both sides, resulting in a smooth rollout and a strong foundation for ongoing expansion,” added the project lead of Carrefour LabelVie.Why Carrefour LabelVie Chose LEAFIOCarrefour LabelVie needed one comprehensive platform that combined advanced analytics and auto-facing functionality with a mobile app for shelf planning and execution. The team selected LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency for its proven flexibility and scalable architecture. Another deciding factor was the chance to pilot the solution before a full rollout, since this minimized operational risk.“LEAFIO provided not only a robust product, but also a transparent, flexible implementation model that aligned with our business needs,” said a member of the Carrefour LabelVie project team.Measuring Business ImpactNow that implementation is complete, the project team is gathering data on the solution's business impact. The metrics under review include shelf compliance, planogram update speed and category performance. The team expects measurable gains in merchandising efficiency as adoption grows across store formats.System users are now connected to LEAFIO's Technical Support and Customer Success teams. This gives them fast issue resolution and expert guidance on using the system most effectively.About LabelVie GroupFounded in 1986 by Moroccan entrepreneurs, LabelVie Group is a leading multi-format retail operator with a growing presence in Morocco. The Group operates the Carrefour, Carrefour Market, Carrefour Express, Atacadao, and Supeco brands through a network of more than 360 stores in Morocco. Listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange, LabelVie Group employs more than 9,200 people in Morocco, some of whom are also employee shareholders. Learn more atAbout LEAFIO AILEAFIO AI is a retail optimization platform serving 250+ retailers across 45+ countries and 30,000+ stores. The platform brings together Inventory Optimization, Shelf Efficiency, Assortment Performance, and Promotion Intelligence in a single integrated system, giving retailers end-to-end visibility and automation from supply chain to shelf.

Megan Ballard

LEAFIO AI Retail Solutions

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Carrefour LabelVie Completes LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency Implementation and Is Now Scaling It Across 180 Stores in Morocco News Provided By LEAFIO Inc. November 24, 2026, 10:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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