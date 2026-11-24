It combines four layers of fraud intelligence into one real-time risk score, helping businesses detect suspicious attempts and make evidence-backed decisions.

- Raja Hassan Fayyaz, Vice President of Product at Shufti

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shufti, a Glocal identity verification, AML and fraud prevention solution, has announced the launch of Fraud Hub, a connected fraud intelligence layer designed to detect suspicious verification attempts, identify coordinated fraud networks and monitor emerging risks across the user lifecycle.

Shufti Fraud Hub connects identity, device, biometric, and behavioural signals to help businesses spot threats that individual checks may miss and make context-aware decisions before fraud escalates.

Traditional fraud prevention often relies on assessing accounts individually, particularly during onboarding. Yet passing identity verification does not guarantee that an account will remain trustworthy.

Fraudsters can operate multiple accounts using different identities, shared devices or payment details, with coordinated behaviours that appear legitimate when examined separately. Even when one fraudulent account is blocked, others within the same network may remain undetected and continue operating.

Shufti's Identity Fraud Report 2026, based on data from its verification network across 11 industries during the first half of 2026, found that 98.78% of linked fraud clusters involved two to ten identities. It also found that 65.68% of matches between separate fraudulent verification attempts involved the reuse of forged identity documents.

Shufti Fraud Hub brings these signals together through four layers of fraud detection: Capture Integrity, Device & Network Intelligence, Document Forensics, and Biometrics. This connected fraud intelligence identifies threats such as manipulated camera feeds, suspicious devices, forged or altered documents, and biometric attacks. The findings contribute to a unified real-time risk score, giving businesses a clearer understanding of potential fraud during identity verification.

Beyond individual verification attempts, Fraud Hub examines relationships across a business's entire user base to identify suspicious connections, recurring fraud patterns, and coordinated activity. Its account clustering capabilities help uncover potential fraud rings by analysing shared devices, payment details, and behavioural similarities. This can also help identify previously flagged users attempting to return with different account or identity information.

These capabilities are particularly relevant in industries where fraudsters exploit multiple accounts to evade individual checks. In iGaming, fraudsters may create multiple player accounts using different identities to exploit welcome bonuses, promotional offers or referral incentives.

While each account may pass KYC independently, shared devices, payment methods or behavioural patterns can reveal coordinated bonus abuse. Fraud Hub helps operators identify these connections, uncover suspicious player networks and investigate potential multi-accounting before further losses occur.

A similar challenge exists in FinTech, where fraudsters may open multiple accounts using seemingly unrelated identities and devices, or return after an account has been blocked. Individual accounts may appear legitimate, but connections through shared devices, IP addresses, or recurring behavioural patterns can indicate coordinated fraud or attempts to bypass existing controls. Fraud Hub helps FinTech platforms recognise these relationships, identify repeat offenders, and assess risks before additional accounts or transactions are affected.

The hub also extends fraud detection beyond onboarding through continuous monitoring. Changes in account behaviour, new connections to suspicious profiles, or signs of repeated abuse can trigger further risk assessment. At critical moments, such as account reactivation or withdrawals, businesses can use current risk intelligence to determine whether additional verification or investigation is necessary.

For fraud and risk teams, this connected view changes the investigation process. Instead of reviewing disconnected alerts individually, investigators can examine relationships between suspicious accounts, understand the indicators contributing to risk, and prioritise cases that may represent a broader threat.

"Fraudsters don't operate one account at a time, but fraud prevention systems often assess them that way. An account can pass every identity check and still become part of a coordinated fraud operation. Shufti Fraud Hub addresses this gap by connecting the signals and relationships surrounding each user, giving businesses the context to recognise emerging threats and make better risk decisions," said Raja Hassan Fayyaz, Vice President of Product at Shufti.

Fraud Hub also supports Shufti's Onboard, Monitor and Assure approach, connecting fraud detection during initial verification with ongoing risk intelligence and additional checks at critical points in the user lifecycle. Existing Shufti users can activate this fraud intelligence within their current verification integration, without additional SDKs, separate API calls, or changes to the user-facing verification journey.

Discover how Shufti Fraud Hub connects risk signals to uncover coordinated fraud. Request a personalised demo.



About Shufti

Shufti is a Glocal identity verification, AML, and fraud prevention solution helping businesses establish and maintain trust throughout the user lifecycle. Its Glocal Trust OS unifies KYC, KYB, biometric verification, AML screening, agentic transaction monitoring, age assurance, Know Your Agent, and fraud prevention solutions. Trusted by 2,000+ businesses, Shufti supports identity verification across 240+ countries and territories, processes 10,000+ active document types with 150+ languages, combining global reach with local regulatory intelligence.

Shufti earned 40+ badges and ranked No. 1 in IDV and AML in G2's Fall 2026 reports and was recognised as a Leading Vendor in Liminal's 2026 KYC Index. Its passive liveness technology has achieved iBeta Level 3 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) conformance under ISO/IEC 30107-3.

The company has also earned Celent's 2026 AI Accreditation for Agentic AI and received an Honourable Mention in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for its diverse global identity document coverage.

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Fraud Hub: Multi-Layered Intelligence

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Shufti Launches Fraud Hub to Turn Disconnected Risk Signals Into Actionable Fraud Intelligence News Provided By Shufti November 24, 2026, 10:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional...



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