Poof, instantly compare lowest-rates!

Consumers are fed up with fake“spam” quote websites that collect their contact information under the promise of a quote, then bombard them with endless calls.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- → Genie Medicare Warns Seniors How To Avoid Their Personal Contact Information From Being StolenGenie Medicare warns that most online insurance quote websites are“SPAM” sites that are designed solely to collect & sell consumers personal contact details as a sales lead and will never display an actual quote. Unfortunately, the consumers personal contact details will then get repeatedly sold to numerous call centers and agents around the country leading to persistent unwanted annoying calls at all hours of the day and night for weeks and even months.→ How To Easily Spot & Avoid Fake SPAM Insurance Quote Websites:Genie Medicare says if any insurance quote website asks for any type of personal contact details such a "phone number or email address" before showing prices, it's most likely a SPAM quote site. Immediately leave without sharing any personal contact information and head straight over to Genie Medicare, to view free Medicare quotes 24/7 without ever having to enter any type of contact details to view free quotes to help protect consumers privacy.→ GENIE MEDICARE IS THE ONLY TRUE MEDICARE QUOTE INSURANCE WEBSITE:Seniors can instantly compare lowest-rates for all types of products including Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Supplement Plans, Part-D Prescription Plans, Final Expense Plans, and Hospital Indemnity Plans to compare rates and benefits side by side without having to provide any personal contact details such as their name, phone number, or email address to help protect their personal information.→ SENIORS CAN GET FREE MEDICARE QUOTES FOR 5 TYPES COVERAGES HERE:1.) Medicare Supplement Plans (Medigap) to instantly compare lowest Medicare Supplement Plans rates by zip code from multiple insurers side by side, with each company's monthly and yearly price, plan letter, AM Best financial strength rating, and pricing method. Because every Plan G or Plan N offers the same standard benefits no matter who sells it, prices are what sets them apart click here:2.) Medicare Advantage Plans to compare lowest Medicare Advantage Plans by zip code from multiple insurers side by side, monthly premium, star rating, maximum out-of-pocket limit, doctor and specialist copays, drug coverage, Part B giveback, and extra benefits such as dental, vision, and hearing click here:3.) Part-D Prescription Drug Plans to compare Part-D drug plans by premium from multiple insurers side by side, with the lowest-cost plans listed first by clicking here:4.) Hospital Indemnity Plans a type of supplemental health insurance plan that pays a fixed cash benefit directly if hospitalized due to a covered illness, or injury such as $200 or $500 per day to help cover medical co-pays, mortgage, rent, utilities, groceries or other daily living expenses. Click here for free quotes:5.) Final Expense Plans: Seniors can compare which Final Expense/Burial Life insurance plans has the lowest rates to instantly save money or to increase the amount of coverage with the savings. For free quotes visit:→ AT GENIE MEDICARE, SENIORS ARE ALWAYS IN CONTROL – THEY DECIDE WHETHER THEY'S LIKE TO BE CONTACTED FOR HELP OR COVERAGE.Seniors decide if they would like to be contacted for free help & advice. After they view their free quotes, they have the option of clicking“Get Free Help” to share their name and preferred contact method. Genie Medicare will then connect them with a helpful, licensed Medicare insurance professional who specializes in their chosen plan. Theses licensed professional will provide free help and guidance along with helping them enroll into a plan for savings if needed by visiting Genie Medicare at:Government Required Disclaimer: Genie Medicare is a non-government entity and is not connected with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program. Rates come from each company's filed rates and may change; the final rate is set when you apply and approved for coverage. Genie Medicare does not offer every plan available in your area. Any information we provide is limited to those plans we do offer in your area. Please contact Medicare or 1-800-MEDICARE (TTY 1-877-486-2048), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to get information on all your options.

Lori Dunn

Genie Medicare Team

+1 800-470-2911

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GENIE MEDICARE - NOTIFIES SENIORS OF FAKE 'SPAM' QUOTE SITES THAT SELL THIER INFO AS A LEAD WITH RENTLESS UNWANTED CALLS News Provided By Genie Medicare November 24, 2026, 10:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Education, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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